ON TAP: The Miami University women's basketball team hosts arch-rival Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 21. Opening tip is set for 1 p.m. at Millett Hall. HUNGRY LIKE A WOLF: After an outstanding freshman campaign, where she averaged 12.6 points per contest, sophomore Ivy Wolf has taken the next step in her career. Wolf is third in the MAC in scoring (18.3) and 10th in assists (3.4). She has scored at least 15 points in 16 of 18 games this season and over her past five games she is shooting 52.6% (20-38) from behind the arc.

OXFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO