Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Related
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
WTVC
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
WDEF
School principal, secretary arrested in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two staff members at Liberty Christian Academy in Athens, Tennessee, have been arrested for numerous sex charges involving minors. Additional charges have also been made from an ongoing investigation of sexual assault this past August. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says authorities have arrested...
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
WDEF
New SK Food Plant Brings Excitement to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of new jobs are soon coming to Cleveland and Bradley County. Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that, “It is my pleasure to announce on behalf of Governor Lee and the state of Tennessee to welcome SK Food Group. They’re going to invest more than 205 million dollars to construct its fourth production facility right here in Cleveland, Tennessee.”
WDEF
Syphilis Cases Rise in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga, as well as the rest of the country, is seeing a significant increase in Syphilis. Over the last year Hamilton County has seen a 65% increase in reported cases. Hamilton County’s Sexual Health Clinic is doing their best to curb infections in our community....
WTVCFOX
Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
WDEF
Spillers Being Held Without Bond in Georgia
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – More information is coming out on a Hamilton County man accused of numerous sex crimes in Georgia. Thirty-four-year-old Dustin Spillers was arrested on Monday in Hamilton County according to the Troup County Jail in Georgia. Spillers lives in Ooltewah, but these charges are from the...
WDEF
Tennessee River Park Nominated for Best Riverwalk by USA Today
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee River Park has been nominated by USA Today as one of the best riverwalks in the United States. USA Today is hosting a survey where you can vote for your favorite. There will be 10 winning riverwalks determined by votes. USA Today says...
WDEF
Local resident missing since late December
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — During today’s weekly press briefing, Chattanooga police asked for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for domestic violence charges. Amon Grace was last seen driving a white Lincoln MKZ sedan. While Grace does have domestic charges against him, police say...
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Students Network with Area Employers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You’re never too young to network. That’s what some Hamilton County middle and high school students are doing with local companies, as they “Get Future Ready.”. It’s one way they’re driving our economy forward. “The Chamber’s involvement with ‘Get Future...
WDEF
Broad Street reconstruction survey launched
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Broad Street could soon be receiving a facelift. The River City Company has launched an online survey to hear from the community how they’d like to see that happen. President and CEO Emily Mack says she wants to see every Chattanoogan provide their feedback.
WDEF
Puppies Take Flight to their New Homes
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — On Tuesday, 11 rescue puppies flew to their new homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The puppies were previously located at the Whitfield County Animal Shelter, according to a press release. Animal shelter employees took the puppies to the Dalton Airport and turned them over to...
WDEF
UTC Women Fall on the Road to Wofford 64-51
(gomocs.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Chattanooga’s Yazz Wazeerud-Din hit a jumper at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter to tie the game at Wofford 4-4, but the Terriers responded with a 12-0 run fueled by Lily Hatton and Jackie Carman to take an 18-4 lead on the Mocs late in the first and go on to beat UTC 64-51 at Richardson Indoor Stadium Thursday night in Southern Conference women’s basketball action.
WTVC
Woman dies after domestic disturbance in Bradley County Thursday morning
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after an apparent domestic dispute north of Cleveland Thursday morning, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). We're working to learn more details. A release says deputies were called to a home on the 300 block of Christian Drive a...
Government Technology
Gigabit Broadband Plan Draws Fire from Tennessee Conservatives
(TNS) — A $72 million proposal from Cleveland Utilities and the municipal government of Cleveland, Tenn., to provide a standard 1-gigabit broadband network and phone service — with the capability to provide up to 10-gigabit speed to businesses — is drawing fire from three conservative groups in Bradley County.
WDEF
CFC General Manager Jeremy Alumbaugh Leaving the Team
(press release) CFC Board Vice-Chairman Davis Grizzard named Interim CEO; Current CFC CEO Jeremy Alumbaugh announces departure. Chattanooga Football Club CEO Jeremy Alumbaugh has informed the board of directors his intent to depart the club at the end of this month to accept an executive opportunity out of state. Davis...
Comments / 0