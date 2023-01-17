Police: Woman charged with murder in death of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Benton Harbor, police say.

It happened on Jan. 10 around 12:10 p.m. at the 300 River Terrace apartment building, located near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Britain Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found a man unconscious on the floor, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a Monday release.

He was brought to the hospital, where he died.

Police have identified him as Gerald Harper, 65.

Police also released a photo of Harper. They say his family approved the release of his information.

Benton Harbor DPS says he and his neighbor, 50-year-old Aisha Tomika Williams, had been in a “lengthy altercation.” Williams eventually assaulted Harper and knocked him to the floor, police say.

Williams was arrested on scene. She has been charged with open murder, police say.

“(Williams) has a long history of assaultive behavior and violent tendencies,” Benton Harbor DPS said in the release.

Her next court date is scheduled for Jan. 26.

