Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Drag Race season 15 confirms series first twist for Snatch Game episode
RuPaul's Drag Race has announced the queens will serve a double helping of one of the most popular challenges in the show. The upcoming episode of season 15 will see the contestants involved in a maxi Snatch Game, divided into two parts. As usual, the task sees the queens showing off their comedic skills impersonating a celebrity, with one winner chosen by the judging panel.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
digitalspy.com
How Death in Paradise has benefited from one big change
Death in Paradise series 12 spoilers follow. Death in Paradise may have one of the most rigid formulas in the world of TV, but the show has been shaking things up in the past couple of years. The beloved BBC One detective series keeps fans guessing with a new case...
digitalspy.com
The Resident boss reveals who almost didn't survive the finale
The Resident spoilers follow. The Resident aired the finale for its sixth season this week, and season finales have a habit of bumping off a character or two. This time around though, the cast made it through the last episode unscathed, but it turns out it was a close call for someone.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke reveals why she's not watching House of the Dragon
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has a pretty relatable reason for not watching House of the Dragon. The HBO Max series may be a prequel about the very bloodline that would eventually make Daenerys Targaryen the 'Breaker of Chains' centuries later, yet Clarke has admitted she's yet to tune in.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
digitalspy.com
Jack Ryan season 3 just beat record set by Netflix's Wednesday
Prime Video's Jack Ryan season 3 has beaten a record set by Netflix's Wednesday in terms of streaming minutes. In Nielsen's latest US ranking of streaming originals (via TVLine), the John Krasinski-starring Tom Clancy series amassed 834 billion minutes across its 24 episodes. Wednesday is in second place with 80 billion minutes over 8 episodes.
Jeremy Renner Posted A New Statement After His Snowplow Accident, And He Revealed He Has Over 30 Broken Bones
"Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love."
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's classic season 24 Blu-ray with Sylvester McCoy on sale ahead of release
Sylvester McCoy's debut season of Doctor Who has never looked as good as it does in a new Blu-ray boxset. The latest in a series of classic remasters from the BBC, Doctor Who's season 24 will be getting a Blu-ray release on February 12, 2023 — and it's had its price slashed from £49.99 to £39.99 for pre-orders.
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum explains why X-Men spin-off Gambit never happened
Channing Tatum has opened up about his failed attempt to make an X-Men spin-off. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actor was attached for the better part of a decade to produce and star in a film for X-Men character Gambit, a playing card-throwing mutant beloved by Marvel fans. The project...
digitalspy.com
Outlander ending confirmed as Starz announces final season
Outlander is ending with its eighth season. Spanning different historical eras and continents — and bringing kilts back into fashion — the series has been around for what feels like an eternity. (Fitting considering its lead characters Claire and Jamie have travelled across eternity to find one another.)
digitalspy.com
Netflix's Wednesday unveils Feminist fashion range
Wednesday now has a range of feminist slogan themed t-shirts, hoodies, mugs and more following the immense popularity of the character. Following the big critical and commercial success of the Netflix series, feminist clothing company The Spark Company has created a Wednesday merchandise collaboration, with items retailing from between £13 and £39.
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice fires another candidate in cartoon challenge
The Apprentice spoilers follow. Credits have rolled on another candidate's stint on The Apprentice at the end of a filmmaking challenge. Tonight's (January 19) episode saw "cannon expert" Gregory Ebbs leave the process after Lord Sugar and his trusted aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell challenged the contestants to create two animated short movies.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Zack Hudson faces new worries over baby
EastEnders spoilers follow. Zack Hudson has faced new worries about his baby's arrival in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Zack learned he is HIV+ after former friend Brett shared his own diagnosis — and encouraged him to get tested because they'd shared steroid needles. Wednesday's (January 18) episode saw Zack...
digitalspy.com
Jared Leto's Tron sequel lines up Maleficent director
It's been over a decade since the release of Tron: Legacy, but after years of delays, it appears Disney is finally moving forward with a brand new sequel titled Tron: Ares. While no deals have been completed yet, Deadline reports that Joachim Rønning is currently in talks to direct the long-awaited threequel, which will star Jared Leto.
digitalspy.com
Succession star's new horror movie to be released on Netflix
Succession star Sarah Snook's new movie, Run Rabbit Run, is coming to Netflix. The horror film started production early in 2022, and is due to be released at some point this year, Deadline reports. Netflix has a knack for sniffing out hits, so the fact that the streamer has snapped...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders – is Linda Carter leaving and what will happen to The Queen Vic?
EastEnders spoilers follow from tonight's episode (January 20), which is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer but hasn't yet aired on TV. EastEnders landlady Linda Carter has returned to Walford this week, but a subsequent bombshell has suggested this could be short-lived. A grief-stricken Linda has made it clear...
digitalspy.com
Winter Love Island reveals results of shock first recoupling
Tonight’s (January 20) episode of the winter edition of Love Island was an extremely messy one as we bore witness to the first recoupling of the series — and it was definitely one for the books. After spending the episode relatively drama free, we found out that tonight...
digitalspy.com
Tom Daley's surrogacy documentary scrapped by the BBC
Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley's BBC documentary Surrogacy is no longer happening, it's been confirmed. First announced in 2018, the one-off special would have seen Tom exploring how surrogacy operates in the UK, comparing the situation with that in the US state of California. In the UK, surrogacy is legal,...
digitalspy.com
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley's new movie gets rave first reviews
Fresh off its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying seems to have impressed some critics. Based on Kevin Armento's play Killers, and the subsequent short film, the movie follows Fran (played by Star Wars' Daisy Ridley), a young woman who is constantly thinking about dying.
Comments / 0