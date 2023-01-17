ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
Join a Zoom Meeting Tonight About Portland to Bangor Rail Service

The Maine Department of Transportation is considering the expansion of rail service in the state to include Bangor. There's something so romantic about traveling by train. Watching the scenery as it passes by, without having to deal with traffic. Strolling down to the diner car for a snack. And then taking a nap, rocked to sleep by the movement of the train. Okay, so these days, you may be eating at a cafe, rather than a dining car, but the premise is still there. It's a great way to travel, especially for families who can enjoy time together instead of Mom or Dad being stressed by driving.
Maine musicians team up for local shows

PORTLAND, Maine — Local musicians Toby McAllister and Xander Nelson have both been in the 207 studio before, but never together. The two have been part of the Maine music scene for a while, each playing in different bands and solo. Now they're teaming up, supporting each other in...
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns

Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
How Much Snow Are Maine And New Hampshire Going To Get On Friday?

It looks like we are going to be getting our first real taste of winter tomorrow. Yes, I know that we have had a few winter storms over the last few months, but those were as much sleet and ice as they were snow. And, when the storms were over, we almost always got slammed with a blast of warm weather that caused everything to melt.
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine

Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
Snowstorm on tap for Maine Thursday night into Friday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Very mild temperatures and quiet conditions are in store for Wednesday. A winter storm arrives on Thursday evening and continues through Friday, with widespread accumulating snow expected, especially in southern Maine. Quieter conditions return this weekend ahead of another storm early next week. Wednesday will be overcast and...
Home sales drop in Maine as prices rise

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Fewer homes changed hands in Maine in 2022 compared to 2021, but the homes that did sell brought more money. According to the Maine Association of REALTORS, existing homes sales in Maine dropped nearly 17.5%, but the median sales price rose 12% to $335,000. In total, about 16,800 homes were sold in Maine in 2022, with prices peaking in June.
Accumulating Snow For Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Snow has now started to move into western & southern Maine and will spread north and east into the early morning hours on Friday. Lows for the rest of the night will range from the upper teens to the upper 20s. The heaviest snow will occur during the first half of Friday and will result in messy and snow-covered roads just in time for the morning commute.
