Doctor Who adds EastEnders legend and It's A Sin star to upcoming series
Doctor Who's next series has added even more impressive names to its cast. The BBC show confirmed today (January 20) that EastEnders legend Anita Dobson and It's A Sin's Michelle Greenidge will be appearing in yet-to-be-disclosed roles. First-look pictures of the two stars in character have been released, with showrunner...
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
EastEnders' Zack Hudson story sees boost in HIV research
EastEnders has inspired a huge spike in online HIV research through its Zack Hudson twist. In Monday's (January 16) episode, Zack finally decided to get tested for HIV after he used to share steroid needles with his old friend Brett, who is HIV-positive. Despite convincing himself that being symptomless was a surefire sign of clean health, his nurse delivered the life-changing result.
Death in Paradise fans spot ominous clue about Neville's future
Death in Paradise spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have spotted a clue that this season could be DI Neville Parker's last. While tonight's episode (January 20) followed the story of a mysterious death of estate agent and con artist Cheryl Horner, viewers were more focused on whether Neville's time on the island could soon be over.
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
James Cameron reveals major change for Avatar 3
Avatar 3 spoilers follow. Avatar 2 director James Cameron has revealed a major change for the franchise's forthcoming third movie. The first Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, is currently still in cinemas, but plans are already well underway for Avatar 3's release. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was...
Bel-Air season 2 trailer sees return of original Fresh Prince star Tatyana Ali
A new trailer for the second season of Bel-Air has landed, showcasing the return of original cast member Tatyana Ali. The actress, who played Ashley Banks in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, joined the cast for the reimagining of the classic sitcom last month, signing up for the role of English teacher Mrs. Hughes.
NCIS: Los Angeles casts Brooklyn Nine-Nine star to play Kilbride's ex-wife
NCIS: Los Angeles has taken on Marilu Henner for a guest spot next month. According to TVLine, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Taxi actress is onboard as the ex-wife of retired Navy Admiral Hollace Kilbride (played by Gerald McRaney) and will make an appearance during Sunday, February 26's episode. Her character's...
EastEnders – is Linda Carter leaving and what will happen to The Queen Vic?
EastEnders spoilers follow from tonight's episode (January 20), which is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer but hasn't yet aired on TV. EastEnders landlady Linda Carter has returned to Walford this week, but a subsequent bombshell has suggested this could be short-lived. A grief-stricken Linda has made it clear...
Outlander ending confirmed as Starz announces final season
Outlander is ending with its eighth season. Spanning different historical eras and continents — and bringing kilts back into fashion — the series has been around for what feels like an eternity. (Fitting considering its lead characters Claire and Jamie have travelled across eternity to find one another.)
Ted Lasso lands season 3 premiere date as first-look lands
Ted Lasso spoilers follow. Season three of football comedy Ted Lasso will be hitting our screens this spring, Apple TV+ has confirmed. We also have the first image from the upcoming season, which sees Jason Sudeikis' titular character stood opposite Nick Mohammed's Nathan 'Nate' Shelley in a tense stand-off at West Ham's football ground. Anthony Head's Rupert Mannion watches on in the background.
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood says Fleur East was “robbed” of win
Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has made some very candid comments about the most recent series. In December, Hamza Yassin and professional partner Jowita Przystał won the Glitterball Trophy over Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez, Fleur East and Vito Coppola, and Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu in a competitive finale.
EastEnders' Zack Hudson faces new worries over baby
EastEnders spoilers follow. Zack Hudson has faced new worries about his baby's arrival in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Zack learned he is HIV+ after former friend Brett shared his own diagnosis — and encouraged him to get tested because they'd shared steroid needles. Wednesday's (January 18) episode saw Zack...
Dancing On Ice’s Dan Whiston defends Ekin-Su following viewer backlash
Dancing On Ice returned to our screens over the weekend — and it’s already caused quite the stir. Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu took to the ice for a racy routine to Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’, complete with bedazzled bodysuit. The performance earned...
The Boys star shares update on season 4 on Instagram
The Boys season 3 spoilers follow. Simon Pegg has confirmed that he's wrapped filming on season four of The Boys. The actor, who will reprise his role as Hughie Campbell's (Jack Quaid) father, revealed the news on Instagram with a photo of a Vought Studios truck and the caption: "That’s a wrap for me on this season of @theboystv.
First trailer for Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya's new movie Polite Society
The first trailer for The Umbrella Academy star Ritu Arya's new movie Polite Society has been released. The upcoming film focuses on a woman called Ria Khan (Priya Kansara), who practises martial arts in her ambition to be a stuntwoman. However, when her sister drops out of art school to get engaged, Ria decides that she and her friends must pull off a wedding heist.
Power Rangers star explains absence from Netflix reunion special
Netflix's upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always invited Amy Jo Johnson back as Kimberly Hart, but apparently the offer didn't hit the sweet spot. Premiering in spring, a first-look at this 30-year anniversary event was released just yesterday (January 18), with Walter E. Jones (as Zack, Black Ranger), David Yost (Billy, Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland (Kat, Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas (Rocky, Red Ranger), Karan Ashley (Aisha, Yellow Ranger) and Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam, Black and then Green Ranger) all accounted for.
House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke lands next lead movie role
House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke has landed her next lead movie role in a horror-thriller titled Visitation. Directed by The Grudge's Nicolas Pesce and written by Helen Gaughran, the film began shooting last week in Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Queen's Gambit's Isla Johnston, Game of...
