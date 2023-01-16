Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...

17 HOURS AGO