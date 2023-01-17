Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Gov. Moore outlines Maryland's 'strategic' FY2024 budget; here's where the money is going
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Under Governor Wes Moore’s budget, Maryland will spend $63 billion in fiscal year 2024, which is actually 3% less than in Governor Hogan’s fiscal year 2023 budget. Moore plans to boost spending on k-12 education, transportation, the environment as well as the judicial...
WJLA
Md. Gov. Moore signs executive orders, unveils $69M future plans on first day in office
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — On day one of his official term in office, the first order of business for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was to release $69 million in previously withheld funding to put toward key administrative priorities like climate change and economic parity. The funds were authorized by...
WJLA
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
WJLA
New York Senate Judiciary Committee votes against advancing LaSalle's nomination
ALBANY, N.Y. — After a five-hour hearing, the New York State Senate Judiciary Committee voted to block Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination of Hector LaSalle for the chief judge position on the New York State Court of Appeals. This is the first time the state governor's nominee for this position...
WJLA
Youngkin, Miyares call for tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers after student overdoses
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In his State of the Commonwealth Address, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin highlighted the thousands of lives that have been tragically lost to fentanyl. “In September of 2020, Tom and Delane’s doorbell rang,” Youngkin said. “Three Fairfax County police officers were there to share unthinkable news:...
WJLA
Who is Aruna Miller, Maryland's new lieutenant governor?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Maryland's new Governor Wes Moore is not the only one rewriting history books on Wednesday. Moore's running mate, Aruna Miller, also turned a new leaf for the state by becoming the first immigrant to win the lieutenant governor's office. Miller is the first South Asian American...
WJLA
As Virginia National Merit debacle unfolds, 7News asks: What about Maryland schools?
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — With at least 17 high schools in Northern Virginia under scrutiny for failing to notify students about their national merit commendation, 7News contacted 14 public school systems across Maryland to see if it's an ongoing problem there, too. Frederick, Calvert, Howard, and Washington counties all...
WJLA
'That could have been me': DC kids exposed to violence take part in youth summit
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The policymakers and city leaders have talked and workshopped, and created programs to tackle youth violence. Still, the trend continues. Amid seemingly daily headlines, the D.C. youth who are seeing their peers too quick to pick up a gun, or finding themselves on the wrong side of one, are stepping up to voice concerns and propose solutions.
WJLA
Purple Line possibly delayed additional 7+ months, could push start date to 2027
WASHINGTON (7News) — A construction progress report obtained from the State of Maryland by 7News indicates the much-delayed Purple Line faces even more delays if something is not done to speed the project up. A monthly construction progress report for November estimates a 218-day (7+ month) delay due to...
WJLA
Networking Opportunity: Thousands of open Tech & Cyber jobs in Northern Virginia
Calling all Tech and Cyber workers! Good Morning Washington sat down with Jeff McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, to discuss thousands of open tech jobs in Northern Virginia. You can start building your meaningful tech career by joining the Tech and Cyber Networking & Event, in-person...
WJLA
MARC train services restored following system-wide outage, MTA says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — MARC commuter train services were restored Friday morning following a suspension due to a system-wide outage, the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) said. The commuter train services were canceled on several routes after a system-wide outage after Wabtec, the vendor that operates the Positive Train...
WJLA
Kroger Union files class action lawsuit alleging widespread wage theft
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A group of Kroger associates from the Mid-Atlantic region have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court in Richmond. The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges their employer has engaged in widespread wage theft resulting from repeated and ongoing problems with payroll. The plaintiffs are...
WJLA
Survey breaks down who is using the new Dulles Metro station, and how often
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Just over two months after a brand new Metro station opened at Dulles Airport, it appears more people from D.C. are using it than Virginia residents, and more people are using it after landing than to try to catch a flight at Dulles. The Metropolitan...
WJLA
Amazon Web Services invests $35 billion in Virginia to establish data centers: Youngkin
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced Friday morning an investment of $35 billion in Virginia by 2040 to establish multiple data center campuses across the state, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office. The locations for the centers are under consideration, Youngkin's office said. "AWS has...
WJLA
Study shows where DC area families can find the lowest grocery prices
WASHINGTON (7News) — It doesn’t take a study for people to know grocery prices have gone up. But a new study does shed light on where shoppers can get the lowest prices in the Washington, D.C. area. 7News On Your Side’s Lindsey Mastis spoke with the Executive Editor...
WJLA
2 people charged with murder after missing 50-year-old Md. man's body found in Charles Co.
GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested two people in connection with the death of a St. Mary’s County man, who was reported missing in December. Police said Michelina Goodwin, 45 and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Md. are charged with the murder of James Volodimir Nalborczyk, 50, also of Great Mills.
WJLA
Two teens arrested after police chase from Md. to DC, charged with armed carjacking
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teenaged boys have been charged with an armed carjacking in Suitland Tuesday night. A 14-year-old boy from District Heights and a 15-year-old boy from Suitland are in custody in Washington after police pursued them in a car that was reported as carjacked, according to Prince George’s County Police.
WJLA
DC Weather: Breezy and cool Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. It will also turn breezy late morning through the afternoon hours. Our next weather maker will approach from the west Wednesday night. A few showers are possible overnight with rain likely on and off throughout the day Thursday. Rainfall will be around a quarter of an inch.
WJLA
DC Weather: Scattered showers, highs in the upper 40s Thursday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Grab the umbrella out the door on Thursday! Plan for clouds, cooler highs in the upper 40s, scattered showers and patchy fog Thursday, as our next weather maker moves into the DMV. Rainfall totals are trending lower. Around a tenth of an inch of rain is...
Comments / 0