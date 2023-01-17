NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”

