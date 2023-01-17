ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Mayoral ​“Explorer” Crafts Activist Platform

New Haven can stop making drug arrests (while still confiscating fentanyl). It can stop making gun arrests (while confiscating more illegal guns). It can build needed new housing in places it never dreamed before, or change or even override zoning barriers. It can even teach kids how to read rather than teach them how not to read.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
cityofwesthaven.com

The Side Plate dishes up healthy eats at new city restaurant

PHOTO — Holding a pair of oversize scissors, Ryan Trevethan, the owner of The Side Plate in West Haven, and Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cut the ribbon to celebrate the fast-casual restaurant’s grand opening at 1 Atwood Place in downtown Allingtown on Wednesday, Jan. 18. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Trevethan’s wife, Nicole; sons Zachary, 17, and Tate, 12; Trevethan’s aunt, Marylin Powers; son Shane, 14; kitchen manager Carlos Mota; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; and City Council members Robbin Watt Hamilton, D-5, Colleen O’Connor, R-at large, and Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
WEST HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar celebrates 5 year anniversary, offers special gift card promotion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Mew Haven Cat Cafe Closing for a Week for Renovations

Mew Haven Cat Cafe in New Haven is getting a renovation! They released the following statement on Facebook last week. "We are planning to renovate after 4.5 years of cats! We thank you for your support and patience while we get our ducks in a row. (I would say cats, but we all know that you can’t herd cats )
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

COVID hospitalizations ease up a bit across the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As of this week, one of the state’s eight counties was reduced from high COVID community level to the medium designation, according to federal data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county map on Thursday. Fairfield County had been considered high as...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden officials hold meeting to discuss crime

Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police responded to a car being stolen...
HAMDEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Boot Blacks and the Struggle to Survive in Hartford

A story circulated in Hartford toward the end of the 19th century about a young bootblack who worked on a steamship. Perhaps he found the competition on dry land too stiff; the number of boys working in the trade always grew when times were hard. But even the meager sum that shining shoes brought into the family sometimes meant the difference between eating and going hungry.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show

(WFSB) - Looking for some family fun this weekend? From merriment on the mountain to inspiration for making your house a home, there are some great local events happening in the next few days. Saturday, January 21. Ski Sundown. 11:00am – 2:00pm. 11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with...
MANCHESTER, CT

