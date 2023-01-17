Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Branford Land Trust January Film Series: Afro-Indigenous Relationships to LandJen PayneBranford, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
Mayoral “Explorer” Crafts Activist Platform
New Haven can stop making drug arrests (while still confiscating fentanyl). It can stop making gun arrests (while confiscating more illegal guns). It can build needed new housing in places it never dreamed before, or change or even override zoning barriers. It can even teach kids how to read rather than teach them how not to read.
Historic seaside destination in New England lands on list of ‘52 places to go in 2023′
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A small seaside city in New England could soon see an influx in visitors after it was included on the New York Time’s list of “52 places to go in 2023.”. In its report, the newspaper wrote, “Travel’s rebound has revealed the depth...
wiltonbulletin.com
Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven on the New York Times' list of best cities to visit
Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 1 hour ago.
nerej.com
Leasing begins at new phase of Stamford Urby - will create 176 new apartments
Stamford, CT Leasing kicks off in early 2023 for the new phase of Stamford Urby. In anticipation of the opening, Urby has completed the formation of a priority waitlist to receive advance information and to be among the first to schedule private tours of the new building and amenities. The...
cityofwesthaven.com
The Side Plate dishes up healthy eats at new city restaurant
PHOTO — Holding a pair of oversize scissors, Ryan Trevethan, the owner of The Side Plate in West Haven, and Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cut the ribbon to celebrate the fast-casual restaurant’s grand opening at 1 Atwood Place in downtown Allingtown on Wednesday, Jan. 18. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Trevethan’s wife, Nicole; sons Zachary, 17, and Tate, 12; Trevethan’s aunt, Marylin Powers; son Shane, 14; kitchen manager Carlos Mota; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; and City Council members Robbin Watt Hamilton, D-5, Colleen O’Connor, R-at large, and Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
Girl donates lanternfly collection to Yale after alleged racial profiling by N.J. neighbor
The Yale Peabody Museum Entomology Division now has spotted lanternfly specimens for scientists to use for research thanks to Bobbi Wilson, the 9-year-old girl from New Jersey whose neighbor called the police on her last October while she was doing her part to rid the state of the invasive species.
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
WTNH.com
Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar celebrates 5 year anniversary, offers special gift card promotion
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big milestone! The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar in New Haven just celebrated its 5 year anniversary. “We couldn’t be happier to be a part of this great culinary landscape,” says owner and chef Attilio Marini. “The beauty about cast iron is that you could get a even sear on the meat. It’s one of the oldest cooking metals that we use here in America, and it’s just something that I think everybody resonates with–and I want to bring back that nostalgic feel.”
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City leaders working to stop violence in New Haven
In Hamden the community is having a conversation about crime with local, state and federal leaders. Meteorologist Jill Gilardi has a look at the wet conditions in northern Litchfield County.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
iheart.com
Mew Haven Cat Cafe Closing for a Week for Renovations
Mew Haven Cat Cafe in New Haven is getting a renovation! They released the following statement on Facebook last week. "We are planning to renovate after 4.5 years of cats! We thank you for your support and patience while we get our ducks in a row. (I would say cats, but we all know that you can’t herd cats )
Eyewitness News
COVID hospitalizations ease up a bit across the state
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As of this week, one of the state’s eight counties was reduced from high COVID community level to the medium designation, according to federal data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county map on Thursday. Fairfield County had been considered high as...
Eyewitness News
Hamden officials hold meeting to discuss crime
Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. A man's car was stolen while getting gas in Waterbury. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police responded to a car being stolen...
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Six at The Bushnell, Hartford Boat Show & Roller Skating
(WTNH) — Looking for weekend fun? News 8 has eight ideas for you! See Six, playing all weekend at The Bushnell! The six wives of Henry the 8th take the mic to turn years of historical heartbreak into girl power! All weekend, head to Mohegan Sun for the Hartford Boat Show with tons of cruisers, […]
Hartford eatery closing; plans relocation
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its doors. The Half Door will be shutting the Sisson Avenue location on January 23. It’s been a staple in the Capital City since 1999.
Eyewitness News
Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits
NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - In July of 2021, the Norwich Diocese declared bankruptcy after multiple lawsuits filed against the Diocese for several incidents of alleged abuse, which happened over 20 years ago at Saint John School in Deep River. The victims were between 10 and 15 years old. Now, to...
connecticuthistory.org
Boot Blacks and the Struggle to Survive in Hartford
A story circulated in Hartford toward the end of the 19th century about a young bootblack who worked on a steamship. Perhaps he found the competition on dry land too stiff; the number of boys working in the trade always grew when times were hard. But even the meager sum that shining shoes brought into the family sometimes meant the difference between eating and going hungry.
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show
(WFSB) - Looking for some family fun this weekend? From merriment on the mountain to inspiration for making your house a home, there are some great local events happening in the next few days. Saturday, January 21. Ski Sundown. 11:00am – 2:00pm. 11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with...
Comments / 2