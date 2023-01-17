ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo nonprofit launches programs to help foster parents

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas is one of the five leading states for children in foster care. The need for new foster homes is struggling to meet the demand. A nonprofit in Amarillo is pushing two programs aimed at connecting new foster families with a support system and recruiting volunteers to help mentor older foster kids as they prepare for life on their own.
AMARILLO, TX
Haase named regional dean of TTUHSC School of Pharmacy

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Krystal Haase, PharmD, has been named regional dean of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy on the Amarillo campus, it was announced in a press release on Wednesday. She began her new position on Jan. 1. TTUHSC Jerry...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo seeing increase in fires caused by transients

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing an increase in the number of structure fires caused by homeless people, including three just in the last week. “It is illegal, it is very dangerous, and if we continue along this trend, we are going to end up...
AMARILLO, TX
New deterrent for catalytic converter theft

A state lawmaker hopes to crack down on the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts in Texas. The thefts are up 5,300 percent since 2019. Catalytic converter thefts are a big problem across Texas, including the panhandle. “Last year, we had 309 reported catalytic converter thefts that you know as...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo man sentenced for threatening to kill Jewish Rabbis, cut out their eyes, tongues

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill three prominent Jewish rabbis. Christopher Stephen Brown pleaded guilty in September to interstate threatening communications. Mr. Brown expressed vile anti-Semitism and threatened to commit despicable, violent acts against specific...
AMARILLO, TX
Group looking to open restricted areas of Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A group hoping to open restricted areas of Palo Duro Canyon. “If you look at old maps from the 1950s and stuff, they advertise the park as being this huge park and you could go in all these places around the park and you know, they actually named some of them out,” says Bary Nusz, hiking guide.
CANYON, TX
Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
AMARILLO, TX
Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
TEXAS STATE
Powerful winter storm with heavy snow possible next week

A powerful storm system could impact the southern plains early next week. This could be a HUGE system with impacts felt across Texas & Oklahoma from the Texas Gulf Coast to Amarillo. Models continue to come into agreement on the potential for snow, wind and cold temperatures Monday night and...
TEXAS STATE
Two arrested, charged with sending methamphetamine soaked letters to Potter County Jail

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested on Thursday and accused of sending letters soaked in methamphetamine to a Potter County Jail inmate. According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the Special Operations Division conducted a narcotics investigation and learned that letters soaked in narcotics were being sent to the detention center through the United States Postal Service.
POTTER COUNTY, TX

