'Lady ButterScotch' files to run for Amarillo Mayor
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Tonya Winston, also known as Lady ButterScotch, is running for Amarillo mayor. Winston said she filed her paperwork to run on December 16, 2022. But it was not official until Wednesday, the first day of the filing period. She kicked off her campaign on Jan....
Amarillo nonprofit launches programs to help foster parents
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Texas is one of the five leading states for children in foster care. The need for new foster homes is struggling to meet the demand. A nonprofit in Amarillo is pushing two programs aimed at connecting new foster families with a support system and recruiting volunteers to help mentor older foster kids as they prepare for life on their own.
Haase named regional dean of TTUHSC School of Pharmacy
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Krystal Haase, PharmD, has been named regional dean of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy on the Amarillo campus, it was announced in a press release on Wednesday. She began her new position on Jan. 1. TTUHSC Jerry...
Amarillo seeing increase in fires caused by transients
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department is seeing an increase in the number of structure fires caused by homeless people, including three just in the last week. “It is illegal, it is very dangerous, and if we continue along this trend, we are going to end up...
New deterrent for catalytic converter theft
A state lawmaker hopes to crack down on the huge spike in catalytic converter thefts in Texas. The thefts are up 5,300 percent since 2019. Catalytic converter thefts are a big problem across Texas, including the panhandle. “Last year, we had 309 reported catalytic converter thefts that you know as...
Amarillo man sentenced for threatening to kill Jewish Rabbis, cut out their eyes, tongues
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amarillo man was sentenced Thursday to two years in federal prison for threatening to kill three prominent Jewish rabbis. Christopher Stephen Brown pleaded guilty in September to interstate threatening communications. Mr. Brown expressed vile anti-Semitism and threatened to commit despicable, violent acts against specific...
Group looking to open restricted areas of Palo Duro Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — A group hoping to open restricted areas of Palo Duro Canyon. “If you look at old maps from the 1950s and stuff, they advertise the park as being this huge park and you could go in all these places around the park and you know, they actually named some of them out,” says Bary Nusz, hiking guide.
Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
3 Amarillo Wranglers commit to West Point
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Three Amarillo Wranglers have signed to play NCAA hockey at West Point. Those players are Benjamin Ivey, Pierce Patterson and Jack Ivey.
3 indicted with murder in robbery, shooting of Caprock High School student
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Three people were indicted for the murder of a Caprock High School student. A Potter County grand jury indicted Kezabien Dionte Mayes, 18, Javonne Demontre Mayes, 19, and Keshawn Latrell Horn, 23, last month for murder. The three are accused of shooting Adam Jeremiah Maes,...
Staffing shortage keeping inmates from newly built Deaf Smith County Jail
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Deaf Smith County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC 7 News staffing delays are preventing the transfer of inmates from its current jail into a brand new jail nearly four years after voters approved a $36.2 million bond to have a new jail built.
Lack of moisture affecting cattle sales
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Texas Agriculture Daily estimates that more than 480,000 cattle in Texas were sold in 2022 compared to the previous year as a result of the drought. The lack of moisture is resulting in more cattle being sent to slaughter which drives up cattle slaughter...
Powerful winter storm with heavy snow possible next week
A powerful storm system could impact the southern plains early next week. This could be a HUGE system with impacts felt across Texas & Oklahoma from the Texas Gulf Coast to Amarillo. Models continue to come into agreement on the potential for snow, wind and cold temperatures Monday night and...
Dumas man on motorcycle killed after turning in front of SUV on US 87 in Moore County
DUMAS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man on a motorcycle was killed in a crash with an SUV. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Andres Enrique Ricardo Torres, 35, turned in front of a Jeep Liberty on US 87, two miles west of Dumas. The crash happened...
4 kilos of cocaine found on Greyhound bus in Amarillo, passenger arrested
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A Greyhound passenger was arrested in Amarillo after police said they found four kilos of cocaine in his luggage. According to court documents, an Amarillo police K9 alerted on a duffel bag on a bus bound for Los Angeles. Police removed the bag from the...
Man accused of shooting 3 people in Amarillo, killing 1 of them, indicted for murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man accused of shooting three people, killing one of them, was indicted for murder. A Potter County grand jury indicted Bol Marko Deng on one count of murder. According to Amarillo police, Deng shot three people on October 29, 2022 in the 1900 block...
Emergency Landing: United Airlines flight diverts to Amarillo due to hydraulic issue
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A United Airlines flight from Houston to Wichita, Kansas made an emergency landing in Amarillo due to an issue with the plane's hydraulics. The Embraer EMB-145XR landed at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport at 11:53 a.m. It coasted to the end of the runway and...
Two arrested, charged with sending methamphetamine soaked letters to Potter County Jail
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested on Thursday and accused of sending letters soaked in methamphetamine to a Potter County Jail inmate. According to the Potter County Sheriff's Office, deputies with the Special Operations Division conducted a narcotics investigation and learned that letters soaked in narcotics were being sent to the detention center through the United States Postal Service.
