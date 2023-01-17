ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KREX

Clifton main line water leak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
CLIFTON, CO
KJCT8

All southwest and south-central mountain passes open

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Thursday that all southwestern and south-central mountain passes are open to traffic. Following two days of winter maintenance operations, US 550 Red Mountain, CO 17 Cumbres, and La Manga passes are open. CDOT crews also worked to clear snow slide paths between Silverton and Ouray.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Cloudy skies for most, some snow along the San Juans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds were on the increase through the afternoon as well as the evening and overnight hours around the Western Slope. Just about all of us started off this Friday morning with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. There may have been a little bit of light snow along the Colorado and Utah border between Moab and Grand Junction before sunrise, then started moving down the Uncompahgre Plateau around Nucla, and finally in Cortez in the southwestern portions of the state. Scattered snow is expected to continue generally over the southern portions of the state through the day today.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Dry conditions return for the valleys as mountains not done with the snow yet

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Most of the winter storm has left the state, and as of Wednesday evening, low pressure is in Kansas, while most of the winter storm is in Nebraska. Some of our mountains throughout Wednesday nighttime hours will continue but be more of an on-and-off snowfall event. The northeastern portion of the state continues to get moderate snowfall from the winter in Nebraska. Over across the Western Slope, temperatures will stay colder than Tuesday night by sitting in the lower twenties for Grand Junction and upper teens for Montrose. Cloud cover continues to push out of the area, leading to a mostly clear night.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This week we have two cats, Boston and Tallahassee. They are bonded siblings about one year old. Boston is the more outgoing cat while Tallahassee is shy. Tallahassee also has only one eye. He had a condition that forced vets to remove his left eye. Meanwhile, his brother Boston is more adventurous even coming out of the cage during our interview.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Majority of college attendees are women

Shortly after noon, the Grand Junction Police Department swarmed the area around Northern Way because of multiple gunshots in the area. Mesa County Sheriff's Office needs volunteers for victim advocacy. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:41 PM MST. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is looking for more volunteers to join...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Clear skies briefly return. Clouds moving back in with more mountain snow.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While some lingering snow fell over the higher elevations, skies were clearing out and we even started to see some sunshine in the valleys across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon. Skies continued to clear across the region through the evening and overnight hours, with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s in the valleys with single digits and below-zero numbers in the higher elevations. Those clear skies won’t be hanging around for long, though. Clouds will be back on the increase once again today ahead of the arrival of our next opportunity to see some increased rain chances.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Contractor seeks to build gravel pit between Silt and Rifle

Garfield County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a major land use change permit for a proposal to create a new gravel pit operation between Silt and Rifle. IHC Scott Inc., a civil contractor based in Englewood, plans to create a wet mining operation within 57.9 acres of land situated south of the Colorado River and north of Interstate 70.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KREX

Brian Cohee’s mom takes the stand

Emotions were high in courtroom 11 on Thursday while Terri Cohee took the witness stand reliving the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she discovered a human head in her son's closet.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Trial continues for Brian Cohee II

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The trial continues today for Brian Cohee. Accused of murdering and dismembering 69-year-old Warren Barnes almost 2 years ago. District attorney Dan Rubinstein says the trial will largely be focused on Cohee’s mental state, and not whether he was the one who committed the crime.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Patterson Road shooter in custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow winding down, turning drier to end the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw quite a bit of snow come down in Grand Junction yesterday afternoon and through the overnight hours, but actual accumulations on the ground wound up being a bit of a dud compared to some of the projected totals. Cloudy skies are still in place as snow comes to an end this morning, but some sunshine is possible this afternoon. We should continue to stay dry with some lingering clouds through the end of the week and into the weekend.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE

