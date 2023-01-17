Read full article on original website
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Judge orders Canada to repatriate 4 men held in Syrian camps
A judge has ordered the Canadian government to help bring home four Canadian men being held in Syrian camps
Abbott faces U.S. criminal probe over baby formula -WSJ
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) Michigan plant, which was at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage last year, is being investigated by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
