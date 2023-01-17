ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Walker and Texas Southern host Alabama A&M

Texas Southern Tigers (5-14, 1-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern faces the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after John Walker III scored 28 points in Texas Southern's 84-82 win over the Jackson State Tigers. The Bulldogs are 6-5 on their home court. Alabama A&M is...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Perry, North Texas Mean Green square off against the UAB Blazers

North Texas Mean Green (15-5, 6-3 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (13-6, 4-4 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit Jordan Walker and the UAB Blazers in C-USA action. The Blazers have gone 10-1 in home games. UAB is the top team in C-USA with 39.1...
DENTON, TX

