Montgomery, AL

Porterville Recorder

No. 24 Colorado 73, California 66

COLORADO (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.273, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Miller 3-6, Formann 1-5, Sherrod 1-3, Wynn 0-1) Turnovers: 15 (Sherrod 6, Vonleh 2, Wetta 2, Formann 1, McLeod 1, Miller 1, Sadler 1, Team 1) Steals: 9 (Formann 3, Sadler 2, Vonleh 2, Jones 1, Sherrod 1) Technical...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

South Dakota State hosts Denver after Mayo's 31-point performance

Denver Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 31 points in South Dakota State's 84-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks...
DENVER, CO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft

Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl

A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
HOUSTON, TX

