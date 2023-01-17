ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More

ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Lunar New Year celebrations start this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year begins on Sunday which is when the Year of the Rabbit begins. It’s estimated more than 2 billion people worldwide will celebrate the new moon and some of them will be in Las Vegas. Numerous events are planned across the valley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

MLK Parade: Las Vegas Honors Dr. Martin Luther King With Beautiful Event

The community of Las Vegas turned the streets of Downtown into corridors of pure celebration for the city’s annual MLK parade on Jan. 16. This parade is a Las Vegas tradition with the efforts being spearheaded by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. This parade has been a tradition in the community since the ’80s. And this year’s theme was about “Living the Dream – It Starts with Me (Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Seeds of Hope art exhibit

‘We can be part of something that’s bigger,’ Las …. The NFL said it’s bringing the ideas for Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl, but it needs local, minority-owned businesses to make them happen. Elko County votes down proposed ban on COVID-19, …. The national spotlight was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings

Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings. Monthly averages $1,052,927 with slots, video poker, video keno and electronic table games. (Las Vegas) Tuscany Suites & Casino awarded $12,635,125 in winnings in 2022, with a monthly average of $1,052,927 in jackpot awards. Tuscany Suites & Casino is located two blocks off the iconic Strip and offers hospitality and fun for locals and visitors. Tuscany Casino offers 24-hour action on slots, video poker, or placing a bet on a favorite sports team. Guests can enjoy over 575 gaming devices, including the newest and most exciting slot and video poker games, as well as electronic craps, blackjack, and roulette.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

