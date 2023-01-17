Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Nonprofit opens no-cost market inside Vegas middle school to combat food insecurity
Amid rising costs of living and increasing food prices, a nonprofit has opened a community market at a Las Vegas middle school, hoping to provide relief and support to students and their families. The post Nonprofit opens no-cost market inside Vegas middle school to combat food insecurity appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
963kklz.com
Nevada Survivors Of Human Trafficking Open Art Exhibit At City Hall
Nevada is second in the nation for human trafficking, and it’s a designation we’re working very hard to lose. This week, a very touching art exhibit opened at Las Vegas City Hall. It’s a series of watercolors, each painted by a different survivor of human trafficking. “I...
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
vegas24seven.com
Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More
ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
8newsnow.com
What’s Cool At School? – A pat on the back and a push to the future for CCSD Spelling Bee champs
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A pat on the back and a push to the future for the top middle school spellers in the Clark County School District. Six young men and women were treated to lunch made and served by high school culinary students at the East Career Technical Academy.
Foster mom calls for community help amid foster parent shortage
Clark County Foster Champion Katie Krikorian called for more people to become foster parents as she raised her three kids while simultaneously caring for three young foster children.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas Lunar New Year celebrations start this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year begins on Sunday which is when the Year of the Rabbit begins. It’s estimated more than 2 billion people worldwide will celebrate the new moon and some of them will be in Las Vegas. Numerous events are planned across the valley...
jammin1057.com
MLK Parade: Las Vegas Honors Dr. Martin Luther King With Beautiful Event
The community of Las Vegas turned the streets of Downtown into corridors of pure celebration for the city’s annual MLK parade on Jan. 16. This parade is a Las Vegas tradition with the efforts being spearheaded by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. This parade has been a tradition in the community since the ’80s. And this year’s theme was about “Living the Dream – It Starts with Me (Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
8newsnow.com
Seeds of Hope art exhibit
‘We can be part of something that’s bigger,’ Las …. The NFL said it’s bringing the ideas for Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl, but it needs local, minority-owned businesses to make them happen. Elko County votes down proposed ban on COVID-19, …. The national spotlight was...
vegas24seven.com
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings
Tuscany Suites & Casino awards $12,635,125 in 2022 in Winnings. Monthly averages $1,052,927 with slots, video poker, video keno and electronic table games. (Las Vegas) Tuscany Suites & Casino awarded $12,635,125 in winnings in 2022, with a monthly average of $1,052,927 in jackpot awards. Tuscany Suites & Casino is located two blocks off the iconic Strip and offers hospitality and fun for locals and visitors. Tuscany Casino offers 24-hour action on slots, video poker, or placing a bet on a favorite sports team. Guests can enjoy over 575 gaming devices, including the newest and most exciting slot and video poker games, as well as electronic craps, blackjack, and roulette.
MLK Parade brings community together in downtown Las Vegas
A parade will take place in downtown Las Vegas to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement.
Digging deeper into pet boarding regulations after Henderson dog dies in sitter’s care
There are many apps and services out there that allow us to leave our pets in the care of a sitter, but it is often hard to tell if someone is licensed to do so.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking […]
CCSD seizes knives, guns from students as teachers express safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Guns and knives are being seized from students at Clark County schools, according to recent data. Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, from Aug. 8 to Dec. 8, 112 knives and 16 guns were confiscated within the Clark County School District. That data, which is located on CCSD’s website, comes […]
