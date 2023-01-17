The community of Las Vegas turned the streets of Downtown into corridors of pure celebration for the city’s annual MLK parade on Jan. 16. This parade is a Las Vegas tradition with the efforts being spearheaded by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee. This parade has been a tradition in the community since the ’80s. And this year’s theme was about “Living the Dream – It Starts with Me (Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO