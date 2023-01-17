LOS ANGELES (AP) — One night after blowing a three-goal lead, Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars weren't going to let the same thing happen again. Seguin led the early charge with two goals in the first period and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season as the Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday.

