Rapid City, SD

Check out these photos of last year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo to get you excited for this years!

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago
Panhandle Post

Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place

This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City

Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Custer community prepares for annual Burning Beetle

CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burning Beetle is a community celebration that focuses on our connection to the environment in the Black Hills. This project supports the arts in the local community and the development of an art installation to commemorate the changes occurring in our forest. Organizer Hank Fridell explained the timeline of events for this year and what you can expect in the Black Hills.
CUSTER, SD
KEVN

Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more

RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!

PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
PIEDMONT, SD
KEVN

Another round of snow for some on Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong storm system will move across Nebraska today, largely missing us to the south. But some light snow will fall adjacent the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. 1″-3″ can be expected along the US HWY 18 corridor.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City

Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis unveils an epic motorcycle built for charities

STURGIS, S.D. – In just over three months, Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with seven students from Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program have transformed a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle into an amazing one-of-a-kind performance machine. Klock and the city of Sturgis revealed...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
BOX ELDER, SD

