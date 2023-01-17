Check out these photos of last year’s Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo to get you excited for this years!

Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Horsin’ around: Pre-Black Hills Stock Show events continue with American Quarter Horse Association competitions
RAPID CITY, S.D. – While the official start of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo isn’t for another week, there’s some horsing around going on at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds. A number of contestants prepared themselves and their horses to...
newscenter1.tv
Officials from The Monument give the scoop on ground preparation for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Officials from the Monument are laying the groundwork for stock show and rodeo preparation with one very important material: the dirt. Engineering Manager for the Monument Rory Hammerbeck explains more on what goes into getting the dirt in and ready for the big event. Is the...
newscenter1.tv
From beetle burning to chili cookoffs: Events are getting HOT this weekend in and around Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hey, do you want to burn a giant beetle effigy? Are you in the mood to try out 21 different chili recipes? This weekend is full of amazing events that you won’t want to sleep on. If you do go to any of these events be sure to send us some pictures, we’d love to see them.
Road Trip: The Purple Pie Place
This week with the crazy weather I haven't made it out. So, I have decided this is a great time to start putting together your summer bucket list. A must on that list, would have to be in Custer, South Dakota. As many things in the Black Hills, this is...
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota sets visitor spending record again: A look at 2022’s visitor economic impact and goals for 2023
Visitors to the state spent $4.7 billion while here, which is an 8% increase over 2021 ($4.4 billion). South Dakota saw 14.4 million visitors, which itself was up 0.6% over 2021. “What the state’s reporting is that we’re almost back to pre-pandemic levels,” Brook Kaufman, President and CEO of Visit...
newscenter1.tv
Old School Sliders offers tasty and crazy burgers in Rapid City
Old School Sliders Food Truck was started in June 2022 by a couple of friends who wanted to make their own money and provide Rapid City with some crazy, yet tasty, sliders. The food truck sells two-and-a-half ounce sliders, but you can also get a double if you want, that comes in a little over a quarter pound.
newscenter1.tv
Carl the Elephant reunites with his human at the Northern Hills Cinema in Spearfish
Not too long ago Carl the stuffed elephant was left behind at the cinema. The kind folks at the Northern Hills Cinema posted a photo of a cute little stuffed elephant that they affectionately named Carl. On that post, they asked the residents of Spearfish if anyone was missing their friend.
dakotanewsnow.com
Custer community prepares for annual Burning Beetle
CUSTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Burning Beetle is a community celebration that focuses on our connection to the environment in the Black Hills. This project supports the arts in the local community and the development of an art installation to commemorate the changes occurring in our forest. Organizer Hank Fridell explained the timeline of events for this year and what you can expect in the Black Hills.
KEVN
Water valve break swamps Rapid City clothing store
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Decades Vintage Clothing, located in downtown Rapid City, has been around since 2016, but at 4 a.m. Saturday, the owner was woken to a call that changed everything. The police said the building was flooded. When she arrived, she walked into a foot of water in the store.
newscenter1.tv
RCPD : Southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. – MOTORIST ADVISORY: The southbound lanes of Highway 16 are currently closed for half a mile south of Cathedral Drive while crews work to recover a garbage truck that left the roadway. Please find an alternate route for the time being.
newscenter1.tv
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
newscenter1.tv
Live the log cabin life like Abe Lincoln in Piedmont, but with a hot tub gazebo!
PIEDMONT, S.D. – This beautiful log cabin home in Piedmont is the perfect place to unwind and chill. This place has it all, including beautiful knotty pine walls and ceilings, and custom woodwork throughout. The cabin also features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage that is fully finished with a walk-up attic. A corner kitchen that has ceiling-height cabinetry, upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a large island for added seating and storage is the perfect area for all of your entertaining needs. And of course, take a look at that hot tub gazebo! The perfect place to warm up after a cold wintery day.
KEVN
Another round of snow for some on Wednesday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some light flurries are possible during the overnight hours and during the day tomorrow. We don’t expect to see any accumulation with those flurries. On Wednesday, portions of our area could receive a few inches of snow. A system is expected to impact the Central United States late Tuesday through early Thursday. The bulls eye for this storm will be to the south of us in Nebraska, where a foot or more of snow is possible. The southern portion of our area could also receive a few inches. It is unclear how far north the storm will track, but if it does indeed track further north than anticipated, places like Pine Ridge and Martin could receive 2-6 inches of snow on Wednesday. The Black Hills and Rapid City will likely receive little to no accumulation. Stay updated for more details on the potential snow on Wednesday. As far as temperatures, highs for the next few days will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the time we get to Saturday, we could see highs close to 50° for some places. After that, the temps look to drop again with highs forecasted to be in the 20s next Monday.
KEVN
Nasty wintry weather today, but sunshine Thursday!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A strong storm system will move across Nebraska today, largely missing us to the south. But some light snow will fall adjacent the Nebraska border where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. 1″-3″ can be expected along the US HWY 18 corridor.
KEVN
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Updated: 18 hours ago. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis unveils an epic motorcycle built for charities
STURGIS, S.D. – In just over three months, Laura Klock, founder and president of Helping with Horsepower, along with seven students from Mitchell Technical College’s PowerSports program have transformed a 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle into an amazing one-of-a-kind performance machine. Klock and the city of Sturgis revealed...
newscenter1.tv
Girls Basketball Roundup: Check out 10 photos and highlights as Stevens dominates Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team returned to action on Tuesday by hosting the Sturgis Scoopers. Stevens jumped out to a 21-1 lead and the Raiders went on to beat the Scoopers, 69-26. Taaliyah Porter had another strong performance for the Raiders. She finished...
newscenter1.tv
Ellsworth Air Force Base’s newest group of Honorary Commanders named during special luncheon
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During the Chow Hall Luncheon on Wednesday, military and civilian officials gathered to hold a very special ceremony as part of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s Honorary Commanders program. Black Hills Military Affairs Coalition and Incoming Honorary Commander Kevin Andreson explains more about the event and the importance of the title of Honorary Commander.
kotatv.com
A new ordinance requires Sturgis property owners to maintain their own right of way land
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Sturgis homeowners will now be responsible for maintaining their own right-of-way lands. A service that used to be provided by the city. Now a new ordinance is changing these requirements. The new ordinance will require property owners to do their own upkeep, such as mowing their...
newscenter1.tv
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES AND PHOTOS: STM remains perfect with win over Lead-Deadwood
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As we approach the halfway point of the boys high school basketball season, there’s still six undefeated teams in Class ‘A’. Three of those teams happen to be in Region 8A, Rapid City Christian, Hot Springs and St. Thomas More. The Cavaliers...
