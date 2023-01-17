LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a hearing held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, visiting Judge Susan Reed heard arguments from attorneys representing the plaintiff, Ricardo Rangel, Jr., and the attorney representing Daisy Campos-Rodriguez, in the lawsuit of alleged illegal votes cast in the November 2022 General Election of the City Council District 2 race. Two separate issues were argued, including what actions to take against non-compliant witnesses who refuse to show up and testify, and how to move forward in getting a true vote count after the most recent recount showed a discrepancy in the number of ballots.

