City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge. The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity. The City of Laredo Health Department...
City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues but we now know the names and a little background about the three candidates. On Wednesday night, the City of Laredo released a press release that included the names of the three candidates who are vying for the position along with a brief bio.
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new council member assumes the role as Laredo’s mayor pro tempore. The Laredo City Council voted to appoint District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez. The new selection comes as former mayor pro tem District 2 Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez concluded his term in December. Perez will...
Three candidates for Laredo City Manager advance; no names released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a process that has been going on for a year now but City Council is one step closer in finding Laredo’s next City manager. Council members came out of executive session announcing there are now three finalists advancing in the process to become the next City manager in Laredo.
31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department. After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics. Many families and friends of...
Laredo Cycling Club inviting community to Shiloh Bike Trail meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local cycling club is pedaling forward with bringing changes to a popular bike trail and the public is invited to voice their suggestions. The Laredo Cycling Club will be hosting a public forum to discuss changes to the Shiloh Bike Trail. During the city’s recent...
Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase. With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest. The incident happened on...
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has revealed the names of the candidates who could potentially become Laredo’s next City manager. According to a press release, the finalists selected by the Laredo City Council during Tuesday’s council meeting include Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb, and Jane Shang.
Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night. The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic. The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th...
Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad anytime soon, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or attain a passport. Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out...
City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In a hearing held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, visiting Judge Susan Reed heard arguments from attorneys representing the plaintiff, Ricardo Rangel, Jr., and the attorney representing Daisy Campos-Rodriguez, in the lawsuit of alleged illegal votes cast in the November 2022 General Election of the City Council District 2 race. Two separate issues were argued, including what actions to take against non-compliant witnesses who refuse to show up and testify, and how to move forward in getting a true vote count after the most recent recount showed a discrepancy in the number of ballots.
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident. Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35. An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location. ON Friday before noon, a...
Laredoans concerned about Loop 20 intersection prone to car accidents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An area along Loop 20 is one of the busiest sections in town but it’s also an area known for its high number of accidents. It’s been nearly four months since TxDOT officials implemented a safety precaution in place to help reduce the number of auto crashes, but accidents are still happening.
Laredo business owner suffers total loss after fire
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo business owner is devastated after he returned from out of town to find out that his paint shop was destroyed due to a fire. The fire was reported on Monday, at the intersection of Clark and Seymour at around 9 p.m. Victor Manuel Gomez,...
Intense fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A fire seen for miles had many who live in central Laredo on edge. The fire was reported on Monday night at around 9 p.m. near Clark Boulevard and Seymour. For over six hours, firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the blaze. The business...
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a car chase that sent at least one person to the hospital. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. near Grant and Salinas when DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an individual believed to be connected to a possible human smuggling case.
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo Fire officials are working to put out a structure fire in central Laredo. The fire happened on Monday evening at around 9 p.m. near Clark and Seymour. According to the fire department, the business was closed during the time of the fire. Officials say, the...
LISD working on construction and renovation projects
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District has seral large construction projects on the table as well as renovations to some key facilities. One of the projects that’s of high priority is the new Cigarroa Middle School located at the 3600 block of Ejido Road in the locals Del Sur subdivision.
Vehicle catches fire in central Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Fire officials are responding to a vehicle fire in central Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident happened near Calton and Cherry Hill. As a result, Cherry Hill is being block off to the traveling public. No word of any injuries at the moment.
I-35 project on track to be completed early 2024
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Construction continues as crews work to improve travels on I-35 in Laredo. This past weekend, the exit that connects I-35 to Loop 20 was closed but now it’s reopen for the traveling public. This coming weekend, another change is coming; one of the lanes will...
