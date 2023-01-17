Read full article on original website
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio welcomes migrants and assists them to get to their host cityAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Scenes from the 2023 MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people gathered in San Antonio on Monday for the first in-person MLK March in three years. The march started at 10 a.m. on Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr. The route then headed west on Martin...
KENS 5
San Antonio could use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Museum and visitor center
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Trust is on the verge of breaking ground on its multimillion-dollar visitor center and museum. The Alamo has bought out surrounding businesses at the Woolworth Building, located at Alamo and Houston Streets, “in every instance but one,” according to the Alamo Trust.
KENS 5
Locals Day at the San Antonio Zoo
It's only $8 to get in and enjoy some family fun! Just show proof you live in Bexar County.
tpr.org
Centuries-old San Fernando Cathedral undergoes major renovation
Scaffolding partially covers the front of San Fernando Cathedral for its major roofing project. San Fernando Cathedral is undergoing some major renovations for the first time in two decades. The project to place a new copper roof on the 1700s church should be completed by mid-March. The previous one lasted...
devinenews.com
Robert “Bob” Jungman
Robert “Bob” Jungman, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in San Antonio to Alex and Ellen (Tschirhart) Jungman. Bob married his sweetheart Carol Kroeger on January 7, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. In 1979 they moved their family to Yoakum, TX to start a new life in the country.
9 not-so-hidden gems to try for Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio
Culinaria is hosting the latest edition of its biannual dining series.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
KENS 5
Here are the schools in San Antonio that have and haven't blocked TikTok
SAN ANTONIO — Officials at multiple schools in and around San Antonio – as well as across Texas – have decided to block access to the app TikTok on phones connected to campus networks. The development comes after Gov. Abbott's directive that orders all Texas state agencies...
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
San Antonio's Anaqua Springs shooting featured in 'Crime Junkies' podcast
Questions remain 4 years later.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
Dr. Jeanette Ball named lone finalist for Southwest ISD superintendent
SAN ANTONIO — Southwest Independent School District has it's lone finalist for their new superintendent, and the district didn't have to go far. The Board of Trustees announced Doctor Jeanette Ball as their pick and now must wait 21 days to offically finalize the deal. "The Southwest ISD Board...
San Antonio's Santikos and Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters giving away free popcorn Thursday
The theater chains are offering free snacks to their guests in honor of National Popcorn Day.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
Video captures gunshots during San Antonio takeover on I-10
The San Antonio Police Department said it caused a four-car crash.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
