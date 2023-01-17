Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi State, Florida relying on defense ahead of SEC tilt
Reeling Mississippi State will look to get its season back on track when its hosts Florida on Saturday in Starkville,
WSOC Charlotte
82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft
Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
Tramel's ScissorTales: How former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren tried to help Big 12
Kevin Warren’s job was Big Ten commissioner. But Warren did his best to fortify the Big 12. Warren, who has left his post to become president of the Chicago Bears, went to war against the Southeastern Conference and was a double agent to the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast. He...
Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl
A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
Moose on the Loose: Giants look for revenge
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are ready for a different Jalen Hurts this time around. A fully healthy Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, that is. And that means preparing to face one of the NFL’s most dynamic dual threat players. “Everybody’s saying he’s having an MVP season and I agree,” Giants defensive coordinator […]
Kliff Kingsbury weighing options but wants to coach in NFL again
After the Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury from his job as head coach, he bought a one-way ticket to Thailand to get away and figure things out. He even respectfully told some NFL teams he wasn’t interested in their offensive coordinator jobs right now. After some out out of...
Comments / 0