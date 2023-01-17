ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Antisemitic messages may not be breaking law, officials say

By Danielle Seat
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSn3Y_0kGpmUNS00

Neighbors in Boca Raton call it antisemitism but the U.S. Constitution might not.

Boca Raton community members say packets with disturbing messages were thrown into their yards. And Boca Raton Police are investigating.

"It's still hate speech at the end of the day and it shouldn't be put in a neighborhood like that," one resident told WPTV.

"If I were Jewish, I don't know how I would feel coming out and seeing that. It would probably break my heart."

The message contained in the packets has been blurred.

It was inserted into a zip lock bag also filled with what appears to be pellets.

"Its really a shame that people feel they need to get other people to hate people," the neighbor said.

But however disgusted neighbors and local leaders may be, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg tells me criminal laws likely won't apply here because of the broad protection of the First Amendment and how the flyers are written.

"This is a particularly disgusting and cowardly act, but unfortunately under our criminal statutes its not a crime because of the first amendment," Aronberg said.

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan echoes those beliefs, adding that the words are testing the limit.. but do not seem to be a violation of criminal laws.

"The long or the gray area where they end up falling off the cliff is if in fact by using that expression, they in fact incite people to carry out acts of violence, then its arguably actionable and a violation of criminal law."

But because the packets were thrown into these residents' yards and onto their driveways, Aronberg said his office has a recommendation.

"The city of Boca Raton could conceivably enforce its anti-littering laws because you're not allowed to throw things onto someone's private property," Arnonberg said. "That would be littering and you could get a $150 fine per occurrence and be forced to pick up trash."

Boca Raton police said investigators will be assigned to determine what, if any charges are applicable.

Anti-Defamation League Regional Director Lonny Wilk said this incident is part of a rising trend of antisemitic rhetoric based on their research state-wide.

In 2020 Florida saw a 40% increase in antisemitic incidents and another 50% rise in 2021.

They are still compiling data from 2022 but he says he expects to see another increase.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Storm drain, brothel, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Woman pulled from storm drain for the third time in over 2 years. A woman was pulled from a storm drain for the third time in over two years. The Delray Beach Police...
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself

In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
SURFSIDE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: If We Reported Your Arrest And Your Case Was Dismissed, Let Us Know

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder on this Saturday about the BocaNewsNow.com editorial policy. We like to publish this reminder every quarter although it does live permanently online in our “About” section. BocaNewsNow.com reports crime news, arrests, and other newsworthy events that […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

2 sought after Broward mail carrier robbed of universal postal key, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement is searching for two suspects who robbed a mail carrier and took a universal key that can be used to open several mailboxes on a postal route. A reward of up to $50,000 was being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the two suspects.The carrier, who was not identified, was not hurt during the incident, which occurred around 11:30 a.m. at Sherman Circle South and Bernard Boulevard just west of University Drive. Investigators said the suspects did not show a weapon during the robbery, and the pair drove...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching female client

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur faced a judge after his arrest. Jia-Nan Cheng appeared in court on Friday morning. “Mr. Cheng, you’re charged with practicing without a license,” the presiding judge said. The 57-year-old faces...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern

MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy