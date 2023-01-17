Read full article on original website
MLK Day project outcomes
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is proud to share the impact of service opportunities on MLK Day. The Volunteer Center of Lubbock hosted two events on MLK Day, Projects at the Volunteer Center and Distributing Winter Care Packages in the Chatman Hill Neighborhood. 220 volunteers...
Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
If you plan on decluttering your home, you may want to avoid throwing your things away. Lubbock's Habitat for Humanity could use those spare items. In fact, they need them.
Why Did This Local Business Get Uninvited From a Lubbock College Campus?
After announcing their excitement and plans to open a second location of their coffee shop, things quickly went south for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse. They announced that they will be opening a second location inside the new South Plains College downtown location. They were excited to have the opportunity to now only expand their brand, but to serve the Lubbock community in a new way.
TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction is dragging on 19th Street in front of Texas Tech, and it’s proving to be an obstacle for students in the area. In an initial release sent out in July 2022, the TxDOT project manager said milling work and the reconstruction of the outside lanes of 19th Street from Memphis to University would be complete in roughly four months.
Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
Noon Notebook: Sabor Latino Inaugural Banquet
Noon Notebook: Lubbock Symphony presents 'A Dance in Vienna'. Noon Notebook: 'Lubbock Legends' at the Buddy Holly Hall. Noon Notebook: Inside Out Foundation to host Women's Health Seminar. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST.
Enrollment increases at TTU’s Davis College, despite national decline in ag interest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Since 2020 there have been 500 more students admitted into the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, according to the Texas Tech University Institutional Research’s Fact Book. Nationally, there has been a decrease in interest young adults have for the ag industry. The...
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
Lubbock mother praises South Plains DPS Trooper, went the extra mile to ensure family’s safety
A Lubbock mom was feeling grateful after she said a Department of Public Safety Trooper went the extra mile to make sure her family was safe.
Expo center board member gives design input based on personal experience
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Janet Mitchell sits on the Lubbock County Expo Center Board because of her 17 years of experience with horses. Allowing her to give input on what works best for equestrians. Janet was born and raised in Mexico City. She says that is where she was introduced...
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away
Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
Southcrest Baptist Church Accused of Electioneering
The Freedom From Religion Foundation is suing Southcrest Baptist Church, accusing the church of electioneering according to KAMC. The Freedom From Religion Foundation also sent a complaint letter to the Internal Revenue Service asking that "donations" no longer be tax deductible. According to KAMC, the complaint goes back to Lubbock...
Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider
This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
‘We all know that’s No. 1′: Tahoka student prepares for rare fourth state-band appearance
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka band student will receive a very special $2,000 scholarship during a state-concert in San Antonio in February. Getting honored in this way is rare. It also finishes a high school career on a high note. “Anytime I have free time, I’m looking at my...
Watch: Texas Tech Celebrates Texas Win With ‘Horns Down’
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders claimed their first win over a Top 25 team this season when they defeated No. 25 Texas at home, 68-64, in Lubbock. It was a big win for the Lady Raiders (15-4, 3-3) who are trying to build a case to be included in the NCAA Tournament in March. They are one of nine teams in the Big 12 that are over .500 entering this weekend’s action.
Noon Notebook: Tuff Hedeman Bull Riding Tour 2023
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State...
