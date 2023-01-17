ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Tech Terrace Association files ‘Motion to Dismiss’ against Up Campus’ student housing project

LUBBOCK, Texas – The battle between the Tech Terrace U.N.I.T. Neighborhood Association and student housing developer, Up Campus, has spilled out even more into the public square. U.N.I.T. is an acronym for the neighborhood association that stands for University, Nineteenth, Indiana, Thirty-fourth, the bounding streets of Tech Terrace. When EverythingLubbock.com first reported about the possibility […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s very disappointing and concerning:’ Emergency meeting held over potential batch plant in North Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas— A recently filed permit caused residents of the North Lubbock Neighborhood association to call an emergency action meeting Thursday night at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. Neighborhood members showed up to contest what they thought was the construction of a new batch plant in their area.  Minutes before the meeting began, the company that […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock County to begin major upgrade to 50th Street on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock County is set to begin construction on West 50th Street beginning this Monday (January 23, 2023). This $5.5 million project will improve and widen the street between Upland Avenue and F.M. 179. This 2 mile upgrade is part of the ongoing $99.6 million dollar Lubbock County Comprehensive Roads bond package.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock parks to have some restrooms renovated, replaced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In its first meeting of 2023, the Lubbock City Council awarded a contract to have some park restrooms renovated, a second step in addressing 12 vandalized and damaged facilities. The $232,123 contract will be to, “transform the restrooms into safe, comfortable, and long-lasting facilities for park...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider

This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

TxDOT names Judge Curtis Parrish chair of the U.S. 82 study

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation announced today that Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish has been named the Chairman of the U.S. 82 Texas Corridor Steering Committee. TxDOT Planning and Programming Division (TPP) is initiating a corridor study for U.S. 82, spanning from the Texas/New Mexico State...
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

TTU students frustrated with construction on 19th St.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Construction is dragging on 19th Street in front of Texas Tech, and it’s proving to be an obstacle for students in the area. In an initial release sent out in July 2022, the TxDOT project manager said milling work and the reconstruction of the outside lanes of 19th Street from Memphis to University would be complete in roughly four months.
LUBBOCK, TX
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
MIDLAND, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Frenship ISD approves attendence boundaries and names new middle school

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Set to open in August of 2023, Frenship ISD’s newest school now has a name. During the January 19 school board meeting, the Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approved the name for the fourth middle school as Alcove Trails Middle School. The Board of Trustees also approved the new 2023-2024 middle school attendance boundaries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A look inside the new Lubbock Municipal Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s the latest facility to be finished as part of the City of Lubbock’s Public Safety Improvements Project and, complete with an escape door in one of the courtrooms, the Lubbock Municipal Court is providing staff and citizens safety, comfort and convenience. “Now that...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LFR responding to cut gas line in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is at the 114th and Quaker Avenue intersection after an excavator cut through a 2″ gas line. LFR received the call around 4:05 p.m. As of 5 p.m., the gas leak has been controlled and units have cleared the scene.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce to host Sabor Latino inaugural banquet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Latino Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will host inaugural Sabor Latino banquet Saturday, Feb. 4, at the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. The banquet will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. with dinner, entertainment and raffle. See a list sponsorship opportunities below:
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Downtown Floydada Eyesore Soon to Have New Owner

FLOYDADA, TX – Downtown Floydada may soon have a new owner for an eyesore on the courthouse square. Last week, members of the Floydada Economic Development Corporation (EDC) voted to purchase 100 South Main, which is currently a hole in the ground after the city demolished the building a few years ago. At one point, the building served as a local Sears retail outlet but had been abandoned for over 20 years before being torn down.
FLOYDADA, TX

