WDIO-TV
Figure skaters set to compete in the 43rd Annual Northland Competition
The Duluth Figure Skating Club is hosting its 43rd Annual Northland Competition, Northland Compete USA Competition, and Excel Series Friday – Sunday, January 20 – 22 down at the DECC. The figure skating competition is bringing in 517 skaters to Duluth from across the nation. Alyssa Reder-Judnick Director...
WDIO-TV
DEDA declines proposal for Pastoret Terrace
The city said on Friday that a well-known business man’s plans for Pastoret Terrace building, also known as the former Kozy building, are not something they are going to move forward with. According to the statement, the Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) declined the submitted proposal. It had come...
WDIO-TV
Throwback Thursday: Mesabi Range world record attempt
The Lift’s Throwback Thursday aired 45 years ago today, Jan. 19. Mesabi Range college students were attempting to set the world record for the longest time without smoking cigarettes. Students said they would take a shower, chew gum, or eat peanuts to avoid smoking. Around The Web. Ads by...
WDIO-TV
Wisconsin’s first microgrid is coming to Bayfield County
Bayfield County will soon be the site of the State of Wisconsin’s first microgrid, in partnership with Xcel Energy. Through Xcel Energy’s EMPOWER Resiliency program, Bayfield County will build a microgrid to enhance emergency services and response systems, while ensuring it’s capable of operating in the event of a power outage.
WDIO-TV
UMD’s James, Kaiser & Steeves named 2023 Hobey Baker Award nominees
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team has produced six Hobey Baker Award winners, and Thursday three were named 2023 nominees. Dominic James, Wyatt Kaiser, and Ben Steeves are among this year’s 82 Hobey hopefuls. Steeves, a rookie forward, leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 12...
WDIO-TV
Desperation in the disability services industry, as the struggle for workers continues
Disability service providers tell us that their work is really fulfilling and rewarding. But it’s a 24/7 job, and they are running out of people to cover all of those shifts. “We are surviving on the backs of some of the best, most caring people in our community, but...
WDIO-TV
Level III predatory offender released in Duluth
The Duluth Police Department is notifying the public of a High-Risk, level three predatory offender that will be released in Duluth. Michael Thomas Kleiber, is a 46-year-old, white man with brown hair and blue eyes. Kleiber is 6′ 7″ tall and weighs 196 pounds. There is no known address for Kleiber, and authorities say he will be homeless.
WDIO-TV
Prep Hockey: Duluth East boy’s hockey tops Denfeld, GRG and Mirage girl’s win
The battle for home ice bragging rights commenced on Tuesday between the Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey teams at Heritage Center. The Greyhounds collected their first rivalry win in three seasons by the final score of 4-0. Cole Christian opened the scoring in the game just 30...
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball snaps Ely’s win streak
Averaging nearly 70 points a game, the Ely girl’s basketball team visited Duluth Marshall on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers won the game by the final score of 71-62 snapping Ely’s win streak of 10 games. Duluth Marshall improves to 8-6 on the season, Ely falls to 11-12. Around The...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Final “Jug” game between Carlton and Wrenshall boys’ basketball
A final chapter has been etched into what was called the ‘Battle for the Jug’ earlier this month between the Wrenshall and Carlton boys’ basketball teams. A tradition that began in 1951 as a clash between two small town basketball programs in the Wrenshall Wrens and Carlton Bulldogs boy’s teams.
WDIO-TV
WDIO-TV
Man sentenced to 20 years for stabbing the mother of his child
A judge has sentenced Anthony Alton Holloway to 20 years in prison for stabbing the mother of his child. St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said Holloway was found guilty in November by a Duluth jury of attempted second degree intentional murder and a second count of Child Endangerment, which is a gross misdemeanor.
