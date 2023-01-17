At 8:48 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall. While enroute command was notified of flames showing and sprinkler head activation. The initial crew arrived on scene at 8:52 pm. Command initiated Box Card 1101 calling in all Off-Duty Macomb Firefighters along with Emmet-Chalmers Fire Dept for mutual aid. Crews made their way to the basement and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 PM. Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation. Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.

MACOMB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO