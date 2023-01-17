Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
KBUR
City of Fort Madison to close down Old Fort buildings
Fort Madison, IA- The City of Fort Madison has decided to close the Old Fort replica located in Riverview Park. According to a news release, Fort Madison City officials recently completed an inspection of the old fort, and crumbling foundations, leaking roofs, and multiple unstable buildings. Based on this inspection...
Illinois 116 near St. Augustine expected to see lane closures for Thursday and Friday
Travelers through the southern side of Knox County may see delays if they’re taking Illinois Route 116 around St. Augustine the rest of the week. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced intermittent lane closures in two different areas along 116 Thursday and Friday. Work will be performed between 8...
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Burlington's new synthetic ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
977wmoi.com
Macomb Fire Department Responds to Reported Fire at WIU Thompson Hall
At 8:48 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the Macomb Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a trash chute at Western Illinois University Thompson Hall. While enroute command was notified of flames showing and sprinkler head activation. The initial crew arrived on scene at 8:52 pm. Command initiated Box Card 1101 calling in all Off-Duty Macomb Firefighters along with Emmet-Chalmers Fire Dept for mutual aid. Crews made their way to the basement and extinguished the fire inside the trash chute. Light smoke had spread throughout the building. The fire was deemed Under Control at 9:50 PM. Crews then began ventilating the building and continued assisting any remaining students with evacuation. Students were temporarily relocated to Western Hall while WIU staff began cleanup efforts.
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Jan. 5-11
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 5-11. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: (Former) WGEM reporter didn’t misspeak when talking about downstate Illinois
Mike Miletich says he is no longer employed by WGEM. To WGEM Vice-President and General Manager Ben Van Ness:. Reporter Mike Miletich did not misspeak about the citizens of the United States of America when he said, “… We are in downstate Illinois (true) where they ‘hate’ the media.”
Foodie Bucket List: Illinois’ Best Diner (Is Not In Chicago)
Let's get one thing straight from the start. I love eating in a place that calls itself a diner. I have since I was a kid, because my parents were diner fans. We traveled a good chunk of this country via automobile, and no matter where you went, you could always find a diner (although I thought they were misspelling "dinner" when I was a kid).
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
Logan Beckmier signs with Western Illinois
ARTHUR (WCIA) — Logan Beckmier signed his National Letter of Intent to run for Western Illinois on Wednesday. The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior will compete in both cross country and track and field for the Leathernecks, picking Macomb over an opportunity to run for Southern Indiana. First the Knights’ senior will look to make it back to […]
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Jan. 14, 2023
Jami Boydston,36, Palmyra MO, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Venessa Rankin,22, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Ronnie McKenzie,28, Quincy, for Speeding at 3rd Elm on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Andrea Lawrance,32, Quincy, for Speeding at 36th Lindell on 1/13/23. PTC 122. Kanesha...
25newsnow.com
Man wanted in connection to Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg police are looking for a man police say shot and injured a man in Galesburg Monday. According to police, John S. Thurman, 31, is wanted on the charges of attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Around 5 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the...
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 12-18, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 12-18, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Two Galesburg aldermen accuse city officials of violating Open Meetings Act
A pair of Galesburg alderman have alleged city officials violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act during two recent Galesburg City Council meetings. In a joint news release sent out at 5 p.m. Friday by Ward 1 Alderman Bradley Hix and Ward 7 Alderman Larry Cox, the two alderman state they have filed Open Meetings Act violations against Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith. The aldermen say the violations occurred Dec. 5 and 19, and were filed last week with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Public Access Bureau.
