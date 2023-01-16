ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Harden getting more comfortable playing with Sixers' Joel Embiid

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tmev_0kGpknz700
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden at the trade deadline in 2022 with the idea he and Joel Embiid would team to lead the franchise to the title it so desperately craves.

After a few bumps in the road, it appears the two have really nailed down their two-man game on the offensive end.

The Sixers have won the first two games of their road trip by just one point. That means their execution down the stretch on the offensive end has been on point mostly due to the play of Harden and Embiid in the pick-and-roll.

“A lot more,” Harden told reporters of his chemistry with Embiid. “There’s opportunities where I felt like he had easy layups if he comes with me. Their big man was doing a really good job of just trying to bait me, so I get closer to the rim and he comes.”

Harden said this after the win over the Utah Jazz. He wants Embiid to be in a better position.

“Joel had an opportunity for easy six or eight more points, but he just wasn’t in the vicinity,” Harden continued. “So just conversations that we talk about that. Hopefully, next game, and just game after that, we continue to get better but yeah, our chemistry is much, much better.”

Harden has played with some elite superstars in his career. He’s played with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving, but there isn’t a player like Embiid who can do it all with the size that he has.

“He’s just so dominant and versatile to where I’m sure he’s never played with a playmaker like me,” Harden continued. “It’s just constant communication to where he hasn’t probably rolled this much before, and I haven’t had a big that pops like that so it’s just constant communication to where if we see something play by play, we just talk about it, we try to execute, get a good shot, and just keep going.”

The chemistry between the two stars will build only from communication between the two. The Sixers will need both to continue talking and grow as a pairing.

“That just continues to build up and add up to where when you get to the postseason, we’ve literally seen everything so we know we’re on the same page,” Harden finished. “We know what to expect. We know what to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards

Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers

Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Embiid leads Philadelphia against Portland after 41-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Joel Embiid scored 41 points in the 76ers' 120-110 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Trail Blazers are 11-8 in home games....
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson Is The First Knicks Player In 58 Years To Do This

Jalen Brunson is in his first year with the New York Knicks after spending the last four seasons with the Dallas Mavericks. So far, the former Villanova star has played like an All-Star, and on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards, he had 32 points. While the Knicks lost 116-105,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy