Amy's Sunshine Center experiences a bright opening week
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is quite literally turning into a sunny spot for families in Horseheads. After two months of hard work, the daycare is finally open for business. “The first week has been crazy,” said Amy Kehr, the owner of Amy’s Sunshine Center. “We've had so...
Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame Forced to Leave Oakdale Commons
An Oakdale Mall staple, the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and museum was forced to leave the Oakdale Commons earlier this week. Anthony Quagliata, owner of AJQ Sports Management and Marketing and founder of the Greater Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, received a little more than a month of notice from the Oakdale Commons that the local sports museum would have to relocate.
Elmira Youth Court gains new members
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Youth Court welcomed its newest members, Wednesday evening. Elmira’s youth, ages seven to 15, prepared for this program through a series of rigorous tests to qualify. “This group is a very good group,” said Lisa Miller, the Youth Court coordinator. “In fact, I've...
Elmira Little Theatre brings Jane Austin's 'Emma' to life at Clemens Center
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Final preparations are underway for Elmira Little Theatre's (ELT) production of "Emma" at the Clemens Center. Based on the classic Jane Austen novel, the play tells the story of Emma Woodhouse, a young woman who -- despite vowing to never marry -- is confident in her matchmaking abilities. As she continues her antics, however, she soon learns the error of her ways and finds love for herself.
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
OH BABY! Is This the Heaviest Newborn in New York State History?
Let's hope the mother had a stiff epidural for this chunky cherub. Did you know possibly the largest baby ever born in New York State happened in an Upstate hospital? Back in March of 2019, the Arnot Odgen Medical Center in Elmira welcomed a colossal baby girl, who tipped the scales at 15 pounds, 15 ounces and 23.2 inches. At the time it was the hospital's largest baby on record, and most believe it to be the heaviest newborn in state history.
Two businesses open new locations in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Downtown Ithaca welcomed two new businesses this afternoon with an honorary ribbon cutting ceremony. Choice Words is looking to help organizations get grant funding. While Angry Mom Records will cater to music lovers of all kinds. “Choice Words is a grant writing and strategic communications firm...
Ithaca crews to clean up the ‘Jungle’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Today in Ithaca, crews are cleaning up the homeless encampment known as the Jungle. Alderperson George McGonigal says it’s dangerous and unpleasant work. Tires and metal are being removed. The city is working on establishing a sanctioned encampment site.
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
Elmira residents unhappy with departure of Police Chief Alvernaz
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Kris Thorne was was expected to be appointed Interim Police Chief by Elmira City Council Tuesday night, after former Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz was removed from the position last week. However, city council voted to delay that decision until a future meeting. Several residents spoke during...
Bradford County District Attorney Albert Ondrey to Retire
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - After almost 20 years of serving Bradford County, Albert Ondrey will be serving his last term as county District Attorney. Ondrey said he is retiring after practicing law for 40 years. Ondrey was appointed District Attorney in June of 2021 and then elected to the position...
Veterans with suicidal thoughts can get free acute care outside of VA
(WENY) -- Many veterans struggle with mental health issues and some vets aren't sure what services are available. Not every veteran is enrolled in healthcare through the Department of Veterans Affairs, but now vets won't have to worry about going through the VA if they're dealing with a mental health crisis.
Standoff in Horseheads neighborhood following a stabbing
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- This morning a man was stabbed in broad daylight on Burkeshire drive. The Horseheads neighborhood was surrounded by local police departments and the Chemung County sheriff’s office. “We originally received a 9-1-1 call for a stabbing at approximately 11 a.m. this morning,” said Captain Tom...
James Nasatka Running for Bradford County District Attorney
(WENY) - The first assistant District Attorney of Bradford County James Nasatka announced his run for District Attorney. Nasatka was born in Easton, Pennsylvania and lived in Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania for most of his life. He earned an Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Northampton Community College and a Bachelor's...
Potential changes coming to Route 13 corridor
On a hot summer day last year, Fall Creek resident Victoria Armstrong was crossing New York state Route 13 on her bicycle at the inlet side of the Willow and Dey Street crossing. A driver of a car turning left from Dey Street to Route 13 southbound didn’t see her...
Police Presence Spotted at a Home in Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - Police activity was seen at a home in Big Flats early Friday afternoon. According to a reporter on scene, police are at a home on Burkeshire Drive in Big Flats. Gas was fired into the home and one person was taken into custody. WENY News...
Former school aide, recreation director charged with disseminating indecent materials to minors starts jail term
Austin J. Kuczek, arrested last March after State Police say an investigation revealed he “sent inappropriate images to juveniles under the age of 17,” began a six-month term of incarceration in the Tompkins County Jail and a five-year term of probation on Tuesday. At the time of his...
Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
Finger Lakes Land Trust buys property along Chemung River
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A local nonprofit organization bought two acres of land in Big Flats along the Chemung River on Wednesday. The Finger Lakes Land Trust bought the land to conserve and limit development along the Chemung River. "The [Finger Lakes] Land Trust works cooperatively with land owners...
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Harmonei Tuttle Captured 1.19.23
Harmonei Tuttle is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Tuttle is wanted on a probation violation. Tuttle was convicted of criminal mischief. Tuttle is 21 years old. Tuttle has hazel eyes and sandy brown hair. Tuttle is 5’3″ tall and weighs 100 pounds. The last known...
