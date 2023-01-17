Read full article on original website
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
One dead in Barbour County wreck
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a teenager shot in the head in Phenix City now has mounting medical bills as the 16-year-old remains in critical condition. Christy Moore was accidentally shot at a Phenix City park in early January. A “Spirit Night” of fundraising will be held in...
Homeowners speak out after car hits Alabama home following police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shamari Green and Myra Edwards were in their home getting ready to go to bed Sunday night until a car crashed into their home. Officers said they were chasing a speeding car in the area of Summerville and Wagner Street. They attempted to pull over the driver. According to police, the […]
Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours
Americus Police sent a follow-up press release stating Fresh Start Academy was not placed on lockdown due to a student’s behavior — the school was on soft lockdown before the student incident due to a reported shooting near the school. AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a […]
Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
CPD: Stolen Phenix City vehicle recovered, two firearms and arrests two juveniles
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at 10:13 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s (CPD) Patrol Unit received an alert that a possibly stolen vehicle from Phenix City, Alabama, resided in Columbus. Columbus Police Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Cross Tie Court and searched for suspects. According to CPD, an officer discovered two juvenile suspects […]
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where...
2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, according to the Americus Police Department. Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired. Officers quickly found a woman with a minor wound to her foot...
Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The story of Amore Wiggins has been unfolding for over a decade now with so many unanswered questions, especially surrounding the man accused of her murder -- her biological father. Very few details are available about Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff. However, the 50-year-old is from Opelika,...
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of man killed on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New reaction from a Columbus mother whose son was shot and killed last Fall. This coming on the heels of two suspects surrendering to police as we learn a new twist in the case. According to Columbus police, the investigation revealed that Michael McCarter was being...
