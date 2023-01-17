ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

WRBL News 3

Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

One dead in Barbour County wreck

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A southwest Georgia man was identified as the fatal victim in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday in Barbour County. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 3:40 a.m. on January 18, a 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer crashed into the rear-end of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours

Americus Police sent a follow-up press release stating Fresh Start Academy was not placed on lockdown due to a student’s behavior — the school was on soft lockdown before the student incident due to a reported shooting near the school. AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a […]
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Gateway Road Walmart. Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City. Officers found the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
EUFAULA, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: New traffic signal in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A new traffic signal is now operating in Dothan. On Wednesday, January 18, a traffic signal located at the intersection of AL Hwy 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard will be in operation. Message boards have been placed to help alert motorists ahead of the new signal.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

WTVM

2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, according to the Americus Police Department. Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired. Officers quickly found a woman with a minor wound to her foot...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika Fire Department determines mobile home fire to be total loss

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Oekika is destroyed after an early afternoon fire. The fire happened at Fuller Mobile Home Park near the Opelika Auburn border. Opelika Fire Department Fire Inspector Bob Parsons says the mobile home on King Avenue was a total loss. The cause of...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The story of Amore Wiggins has been unfolding for over a decade now with so many unanswered questions, especially surrounding the man accused of her murder -- her biological father. Very few details are available about Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff. However, the 50-year-old is from Opelika,...
OPELIKA, AL

