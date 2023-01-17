ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Grandparents killed by grandson in triple murder, family member says

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fH9gB_0kGpkO7400

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grandparents were the target of a triple murder in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday after an ongoing family dispute, according to a family member.

Uneeda Hardy and Gregory Merritt, both in their early 60′s, along with a family friend were murdered. The couple’s nephew told Action News Jax it was the result of a family feud. He did not want to go on camera or give a statement but showed a picture from Facebook of the couple which neighbors confirmed lived in the home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hours after the shooting on Bridges Road and charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The family member said he was Hardy and Merritt’s grandson.

Police said they found Jones at a nearby house and chased him briefly through the neighborhood after he escaped through a window.

Neighbors said there was a heavy police presence on VC Johnson Road, about one mile from the shooting scene.

“We got to get back to the basics and teach in school that violence is not the answer,” Adam Houser, a neighbor, said. “We just have to pull together as a community and the best thing you can do is pray for him.”

JSO responded to the scene on Bridges Road at 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Bullet holes could be seen outside the house Monday. The landlord said the couple lived in the home for about two decades.

Action News Jax Law & Safety Expert Dale Carson, with years of experience as a former officer in Miami, said deadly family feuds are more common than one might expect.

“You don’t have any impulse control. That is certainly true in a family setting where you have young men who are disenfranchised.”

Carson said its possible the charges could be upgraded to first-degree murder depending on the nature of the shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 50

Janet Tait
3d ago

Throw the dirt bag thud under the prison! What's going on in this country with these young people killing family members? Where do they get their thinking from? Parents today are failing their kids and society! Wake up and do your jobs!

Reply(1)
21
Becca
3d ago

and just like that four lives are over. father??????,?,,,,?, mother???,,, all because they stepped in where the parents failed???,,

Reply(3)
21
Jonathan Price
3d ago

going back to school,and teaching kids the basics,about guns isn't the answer,..try telling that to kids who get bullied,and listening to today's music,promote gun violence,...this world is lost more than ever

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

JSO: Reward increased for information regarding Tallyrand murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of a potential suspect wanted in a Tallyrand area murder that occurred back in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
149K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy