Davenport, IA

Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege

A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
DAVENPORT, IA
Transient accused of fighting with police after defecating on downtown IC sidewalk, threatening workers who were cleaning it up

A transient has been arrested for allegedly fighting with police after he reportedly defecated on a downtown Iowa City sidewalk. Iowa City Police received a report just before 10am Tuesday of a homeless subject threatening staff members from the Iowa City Public Library who were cleaning up the man’s feces from the sidewalk outside. Arriving officers say they gave 35-year-old Jonathan Mitchell 30 minutes to gather his things and leave the property after library staff requested a trespass warning. Officers were called back to the scene a half-hour later when Mitchell refused to leave. Police say Mitchell then slowly began packing his things, culminating with him throwing a glass bottle into the street.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mom sentenced to probation in connection with son’s death

A 36-year-old Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Jennifer Keim was sentenced in Rock Island County Court after she had pleaded guilty earlier to criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability. At first, she faced a charge of first-degree murder.
MOLINE, IL
Maquoketa Caves murders: 911 call released

On July 22nd of last year, a woman was woken up by a child who said his family had been killed at a tent in the Maquoketa Caves State Park. The child was nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt, the lone surviving member of the family. Cecilia Sherwin is the mother of Maquoketa Caves killer 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin. […]
MAQUOKETA, IA
Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire

Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
3 teens arrested in connection to Muscatine drive-by shooting

Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of three teens in connection with a drive-by shooting. According to a news release, at about 1:02 AM Wednesday, January 18th, Muscatine Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. No one...
MUSCATINE, IA
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home

Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
KEWANEE, IL
Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
MUSCATINE, IA
Two People Arrested For Theft

Two people were arrested on theft charges in Dubuque Monday, 29 year old Taylor Skeel of DeWitt, and 56 year old Shelly Haley of Clinton were both arrested Monday night on charges of third-degree theft. Skeel also faces a charge of providing false identification information, and Haley faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
DUBUQUE, IA
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit

A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Warren County Man Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges

On January 14th at about 1:15 AM, a Warren County Deputy on patrol noted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on IL Rt 116 near 130th St. An attempt was made to stop the vehicle, which fled. The driver attempted to hide the vehicle at a farm stead. The vehicle was abandoned, but the driver was located nearby. A hand gun, cash, a large quantity of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia was located. It is believed two other people may have been in the vehicle and escaped on foot prior to the arrival of assisting officers.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DAIZAHNA BRAZIER, 20, 5’4”, 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated unlawful...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Davenport man facing several charges after allegedly found operating stolen vehicle

A Davenport man faces significant prison time after he was reportedly found operating a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 last week. 43-year-old Dathan Luth of North Prairie Street was located Monday night just after 6:30 operating a 2015 Ford van that had been reported stolen. Upon contact, he had the odor of ingested alcohol and allegedly admitted to a deputy that he had been drinking, and was a little drunk. He also reportedly admitted that he had used meth in the past few days.
DAVENPORT, IA

