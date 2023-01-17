Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft
Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl
A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
