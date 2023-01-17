Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
4 Nebraska softball players crack Extra Innings Elite 100
(Lincoln) -- Four Nebraska softball players are in the Extra Elite 100 and Shortstop list. Billie Andrews was No. 46 and No. 8 among shortstops, Courtney Wallace was No. 11 as a two-way player, Sydney Gray was No. 14 among third basemen and Mya Felder was No. 16 at first base.
kmaland.com
Stanton uses big mid-game run to beat Sidney, advance to another Corner Tournament final
(Tabor) -- The Stanton girls are heading back to the Corner Conference Tournament championship. The Viqueens (14-1) used a 16-0 run between the end of the second and beginning of the third to cruise to a 59-41 win over Sidney. “That was very important,” Stanton head coach Dave Snyder said...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (1/18): Northwest wins, Dentlinger helps South Dakota State past Omaha
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State used a big second half to get a win while Kuemper Catholic alum Matthew Dentlinger helped South Dakota State beat Omaha in Thursday's men's regional college basketball action. Omaha (7-13, 3-5): South Dakota State (10-9, 5-2) was a 84-61 victor. Frankie Fidler had 13 points,...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/19): Glenwood edges Red Oak in shootout
(KMAland) -- Glenwood edged Red Oak, SW Valley was a victor and Rock Port, Conestoga, Johnson County Central and Lourdes Central Catholic were other winners in KMAland boys hoops on Thursday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Glenwood 78 Red Oak 76. Risto Lappala (19 points), Kayden Anderson (18), Logyn Eckheart (12) and...
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (1/19): St. Albert grabs sweep over LC, TJ
(KMAland) -- St. Albert grabbed a sweep over Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson in KMAland bowling on Thursday. GIRLS: St. Albert 2679 Lewis Central 2529 Thomas Jefferson 2052. Top Score: Lexi Narmi, St. Albert (428) Runner-up: Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (415) Other St. Albert scores: Sophie Sheffield 333, Olivia Gardner...
KETV.com
Kaelin's Next Stop: Bellevue West QB breaks down recruitment
OMAHA, Neb. — Daniel Kaelin has been in the spotlight at Bellevue West before he ever earned the starting quarterback job for the Thunderbirds. The 2024 QB received his first Division I offer from Florida State after his freshman year of high school, and more have followed, with Colorado and Miami the most recent to offer "Danny Dimes."
kmaland.com
East Mills gets 24 from bench, 20 from Crouse in dominant win over Sidney
(Tabor) -- East Mills has seen plenty of exotic defenses this season. On Thursday night, in a Corner Conference Tournament meeting with Sidney, the Wolverines took advantage of the openings it left. The Wolverines (13-1) got a career night from Kyler Williams, a double-digit evening from Layne Mastin and the...
kmaland.com
F-M Girls use big third quarter to move into Corner Conference Finals
(Tabor) – The Fremont-Mills girls basketball team used a big third quarter run to move into the Corner Conference Tournament Championship game. The Knights won the rubber match over East Mills 53-48, thanks in part to a 22-6 third quarter that included a 10-0 run. "We fought through some...
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down backs on Husker roster
Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel breaks down the status of the running back room heading into the spring.
kmaland.com
Weather prompts changes to Corner Conference Tournament schedule
(Tabor) -- Wednesday's Corner Conference Girls Basketball Tournament games have been postponed. The postponement of Wednesday's games between Stanton/Sidney and Fremont-Mills/East Mills will now take place on Thursday at Fremont-Mills, along with the boys semifinal games that were originally slated to take place in Malvern. The schedule will go as follows:
kmaland.com
Students sing praises of new Performing Arts Center at Lewis Central High School
(Council Bluffs) -- Students in a variety of fine arts programs at Lewis Central High School are singing the praises of the district's new performing arts center. Opened at the beginning of the school year in August, the nearly 34,000 square foot addition on the southwest corner of the high school offers seating for more than 1,100 people in the main auditorium and contains a smaller black box theater that seats up to 100 people for more intimate performances. Makenna Carpenter is a senior at Lewis Central who participates in a number of music and theater programs at the school. Carpenter says the new space has allowed those programs to reach new heights.
Turn-key restaurant opportunity at Mahoney State Park
A fully equipped, turn-key operation and additional incentives are some of the benefits offered to a new restaurant partner at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The agency is seeking proposals for a food service provider at the park conveniently located just off Interstate...
thezone939.com
Nebraska-Illinois MBB Time Change
The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday morning that Nebraska's men's basketball game at Illinois on Tuesday, Jan. 31, will now tip off at 6 p.m. (central). The Nebraska-Illinois game will be carried on the Big Ten Network and the Huskers Radio Network. The game time, which was originally scheduled for...
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming Saturday
Nebraska football offered 2023 wide receiver Jeremiah Charles on Tuesday night. He made the announcement on Twitter. Charles measures in at six-foot-two, 170 pounds. He is not ranked in the 247Sports regular or composite rankings. Charles only has two offers on the table in Nebraska and North Texas. He is being recruited by tight ends coach Bob Wager and there is a connection between Wager and Charles. Charles plays at Arlington Martin high school in Texas, where Wager used to coach.
Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral
Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
kmaland.com
Sidney's Thompson to continue softball career at SWCC
(Sidney) -- An opportunity too good to pass up for Sidney senior Sadie Thompson is also one she's excited to have in front of her. Thompson will continue her softball career at Southwestern Community College. "I'm super grateful for this opportunity," Thompson said. "It came along, and I decided to...
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
Betts and Garcia-Castaneda officially back on Husker roster
Not a surprise at this point, but also something most Husker fans wouldn't have suspected just a couple weeks ago, wide receivers Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda are both listed again on Nebraska's football roster. Betts returns to the program as a sophomore and Garcia-Castaneda as a junior. The former...
Husker Mash: Leaving footprints from Omaha to Texas; RB prospect resumes; '23 schedule peeking
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine daily breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. They are putting their feet where they said they would. Matt Rhule and staff have spoken about wanting to make sure they hammer recruiting within the...
kmaland.com
Hamburg board approves charter school expansion
(Hamburg) -- Less than a year into its inaugural run, Hamburg's Charter High School is adding new programs. Recently, the Hamburg School Board approved an expansion of the fledgling career academy to include instruction in automotive services, technology and cosmetology in the 2023-24 school year. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the new programs are designed to lure even more students to the school.
