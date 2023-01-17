(Council Bluffs) -- Students in a variety of fine arts programs at Lewis Central High School are singing the praises of the district's new performing arts center. Opened at the beginning of the school year in August, the nearly 34,000 square foot addition on the southwest corner of the high school offers seating for more than 1,100 people in the main auditorium and contains a smaller black box theater that seats up to 100 people for more intimate performances. Makenna Carpenter is a senior at Lewis Central who participates in a number of music and theater programs at the school. Carpenter says the new space has allowed those programs to reach new heights.

