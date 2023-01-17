ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

treasurecoast.com

St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter

St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter. Residents with special medical needs, who may need shelter during a storm event, are encouraged to register with St. Lucie County through our new special needs registration portal. Every year special needs patients are required to register via this online portal to ensure that we will have an accurate count of how many special needs residents we have and what their needs are, so staff can be prepared in the event of an activation of the shelter.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

End of Amazon Smile has some organizations frowning

The announcement this week by Amazon that it was ending its charitable Amazon Smile program has some nonprofits in Palm Beach County disappointed. Lauree Simmons at the Big Dog Ranch in Loxahatchee Groves just received a $9,600 check from the program. She called news of the announcement a "huge surprise."
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce

Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives. Project Lift teaches young men and women trade skills like welding, mechanics and carpentry. They also have a program that helps them finish their high school degrees.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Vintage sale being held at Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach

The Armory Art Center is hosting a vintage sale with 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel as the honorary chair. At the event, called Artistry, visitors can pay $10 to shop each day through Saturday for new and vintage men's and women's clothing from designers like Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Armani, Prada and Pucci.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center

FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

So far, most school districts do not have metal detectors

There are 67 school districts in Florida. Several districts, like Martin County, do not have any type of metal detectors in their schools, but the conversations about using them are ongoing. Broward County schools implemented a metal detector wanding program this school year. They do randomized screenings with hand-held metal...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

One of A Kind Custom Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Boasts over 9,200 SF of Luxury Living with The Finest Details Asking for $12 Million

13001 Brynwood Home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida for Sale. 13001 Brynwood, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida is an exquisite estate on one of the largest lots in Old Marsh has a huge backyard with a vanishing edge pool overlooks the natural beauty of wetlands preserve, transporting you into total privacy and a tropical oasis. This Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13001 Brynwood, please contact Jordan Lederman (Phone: 248-701-5200) & Adam Elmer (Phone: 561-789-1023) at Fortune International Realty for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Resident opposed to Costco project 'fearful' of traffic it will bring

Supporters and those in opposition of a mixed-use Costco project slated for South Kanner Highway are reacting to the State Administration Commission's Tuesday decision to back the project. The panel, which comprises Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, determined...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. This comes after Monday's mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother and injured seven others. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's...
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City backs Midway Road/US. 1-area annexations

FORT PIERCE — The City Commission here voted unanimously on first reading Jan. 3 to annex some 35 acres just south of Midway Road that will be potentially open the area for multifamily housing in an area currently dominated by low- or medium-density residential housing and commercial uses. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
luxury-houses.net

A One-of-a-kind Opportunity to Own a Two-home Treasure in Delray Beach, Florida with $3.7 Million

111 NE 12th Street Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 111 NE 12th Street, Delray Beach, Florida, is situated on an oversized lot & located ‘in town’ off Historic N Swinton Ave affording the lucky owners a coveted lifestyle. The luxuriously appointed main home is designed to accommodate the most discerning buyer’s needs. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 111 NE 12th Street, please contact Claudia Fisher (Phone: 561-655-8600) at Douglas Elliman (Palm Beach) for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

