treasurecoast.com
St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter
St. Lucie : Time to sign up for the Special Needs Shelter. Residents with special medical needs, who may need shelter during a storm event, are encouraged to register with St. Lucie County through our new special needs registration portal. Every year special needs patients are required to register via this online portal to ensure that we will have an accurate count of how many special needs residents we have and what their needs are, so staff can be prepared in the event of an activation of the shelter.
wflx.com
End of Amazon Smile has some organizations frowning
The announcement this week by Amazon that it was ending its charitable Amazon Smile program has some nonprofits in Palm Beach County disappointed. Lauree Simmons at the Big Dog Ranch in Loxahatchee Groves just received a $9,600 check from the program. She called news of the announcement a "huge surprise."
wflx.com
Network of congregations working to combat gun violence in Fort Pierce
Alisia Harriel is the Treasure Coast community organizer for Faith in Florida. “My typical day, I go out into the community, go knock on doors,” she said. “My number one question is, what keeps you up at night?”. She said people she spoke with Thursday had one main...
wflx.com
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives. Project Lift teaches young men and women trade skills like welding, mechanics and carpentry. They also have a program that helps them finish their high school degrees.
wflx.com
Vintage sale being held at Armory Art Center in West Palm Beach
The Armory Art Center is hosting a vintage sale with 101-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel as the honorary chair. At the event, called Artistry, visitors can pay $10 to shop each day through Saturday for new and vintage men's and women's clothing from designers like Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Armani, Prada and Pucci.
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
West Palm Beach ER doctor inspires girls at the Boys and Girls Club to dream big
An assistant medical director of the emergency department at a West Palm Beach hospital is hoping to inspire girls through mentorship at Florence De George Boys and Girls Club of West Palm Beach.
wflx.com
So far, most school districts do not have metal detectors
There are 67 school districts in Florida. Several districts, like Martin County, do not have any type of metal detectors in their schools, but the conversations about using them are ongoing. Broward County schools implemented a metal detector wanding program this school year. They do randomized screenings with hand-held metal...
margatetalk.com
Roxie and Bobby Are Available for New Homes at the Humane Society of Broward County
The Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale is currently home to two adorable animals needing loving homes. Adorable, sweet Roxie (ID 624084) wants to be part of your family. She is five years old, 42 pounds, and sadly lost her home because her elderly owner can no longer care for her.
wflx.com
Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred
A Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce was supposed to have private security, according to county permits, but organizers canceled it without warning deputies, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said. “The night before the event I get a message saying 'you know what, we’re not...
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
cw34.com
'I was fooled:' Mother of 2 year old says school abuse happened steps from her classroom
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — On Tuesday, it came to light that a former teacher at Chesterbrook Academy in Port St. Lucie is facing abuse allegations after she allegedly tried to stop a 2-year-old boy from crying by repeatedly shoving his face under a running faucet. CBS12 News...
wflx.com
Resident opposed to Costco project 'fearful' of traffic it will bring
Supporters and those in opposition of a mixed-use Costco project slated for South Kanner Highway are reacting to the State Administration Commission's Tuesday decision to back the project. The panel, which comprises Gov. Ron DeSantis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, determined...
wflx.com
St. Lucie County schools bring in extra support for students after mass shooting
Students in St. Lucie Public Schools are receiving extra mental health and counseling support following the deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The day after the shooting, the school district immediately began supporting some of its campuses that requested extra...
wflx.com
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. This comes after Monday's mass shooting at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event that claimed the life of a 29-year-old mother and injured seven others. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's...
hometownnewstc.com
City backs Midway Road/US. 1-area annexations
FORT PIERCE — The City Commission here voted unanimously on first reading Jan. 3 to annex some 35 acres just south of Midway Road that will be potentially open the area for multifamily housing in an area currently dominated by low- or medium-density residential housing and commercial uses. The...
cw34.com
Police report says contractor dumped 5 bundles of mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the incident last week where a private contractor delivering mail for the U.S. Postal Service dumped mail in a lake. The incident happened at Mirabella at Mirasol in Palm Beach Gardens. The new information is contained in a...
