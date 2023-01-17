ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in Somerville that happened on Wednesday evening. According to deputies, 50-year-old Daniel Keahey was found around 8 p.m. on Curry Chapel Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials announced that Keahey died from...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Arrested accused of exposing himself at McFarland Park

James L. McGuire was arrested by the Florence Police Department (FPD) after a 20-year-old woman said he had asked her for directions - and then exposed himself. Man Arrested accused of exposing himself at McFarland …. James L. McGuire was arrested by the Florence Police Department (FPD) after a 20-year-old...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Heavy police presence on Montgomery St. SW in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Enforcement Unit, along with DEA and ATF agents, is executing search warrants at two residences on Montgomery Street Southwest in Decatur. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the scene is secure and people should...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Havoc the dog's execution delayed

Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses. Updated: 6 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two...
WAFF

Students learning to fly drones- Fort Payne High

New court documents released Tuesday stated that Miles aided and abetted Davis in Harris’ shooting death. Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland P. Updated: 10 hours ago. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a...
FORT PAYNE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death

A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman’s wallet was stolen at grocery store but the crime did not end there. Officials say someone racked up thousands on credit cards that were in that wallet. Police say that nearly a month ago a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

16 Months Later: New euthanization date set for Havoc the dog in Marshall County

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, a Marshall County official confirmed the city will move forward with the euthanization of a dog that attacked a woman back in 2021. The euthanization of the dog has been delayed since it was ordered in court over one year ago. Appeals have been made by the dog’s owner to the state supreme court, where it was denied with a no opinion. According to our news partners at the Advertiser Gleam, Havoc’s euthanization is now set for Monday, Jan. 23.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

