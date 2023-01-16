ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NHL

Caps Visit Vegas

Washington's three-game trip out west continues on Saturday night in Vegas when the Caps go up against the Golden Knights in the middle match of the trip. The Caps started out the trip in James Brown fashion, on the good foot, with a 4-0 whitewash of the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night at Tempe's Mullett Arena.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

PREVIEW: Panthers close out trip with matchup in Montreal

The Florida Panthers will look to continue their push to get back into a playoff spot when they close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. "It's going to be a grind, that wild-card race," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Husso, Red Wings hold off Golden Knights, end 3-game skid

LAS VEGAS -- Ville Husso made 33 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings held on for a 3-2 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. It was Husso's first win against the Golden Knights, having gone 0-4-1 in his previous five starts. "I don't think we...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE

FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
DENVER, CO
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning

The Edmonton Oilers carry their four-game win streak into a Thursday night clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 6, Canadiens 2

The Florida Panthers are so close to a playoff spot they can almost taste it. Moving to within just two points of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, the Panthers improved to 22-20-5 with a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday. Overall, Florida...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023

With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL

Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames

Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

FLA@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
NHL

Heika's Take: Character and leadership

An 82-game season presents all manner of challenges for an NHL team, and the Stars have handled adversity well this year. On Thursday, a 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypo.com Arena was important for many reasons. One, the Stars bounced back from a collapse in San Jose...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York

NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline

In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
DALLAS, PA
NHL

LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Avalanche

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (4-3 W @ COL), Jan. 5 (4-2 W vs COL) and Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 40-31-11-1 against Colorado, including a 24-12-6-0 record at home. Vancouver is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games...
COLORADO STATE
NHL

Caps Open Trip with Whitewash Win

A pair of former Desert Dogs bit the hand that once fed them on Thursday night in Tempe, helping the Caps to a 4-0 whitewash win over the Arizona Coyotes in Washington's first ever visit to Mullett Arena, the Coyotes' new and temporary home. Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots to...
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ TOR

Safe to say the Winnipeg Jets got away from their game Tuesday in their 4-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens to kick off their season long five game road trip. Wednesday, Rick Bowness had the team back on the ice for a practice in Toronto hoping to get his team back on track.
NHL

Couple Turns Penguins Game into Lifelong Memory

Fans often cherish memories that are made on the ice during the game. For Gina Hammond, a life-changing experience happened in the stands at PPG Paints Arena following the Penguins' game on Dec. 30 versus New Jersey. Making the trek all the way to Pittsburgh from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Hammond's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sabres establish Ryan Miller Legacy Fund to support Courage of Carly Fund

Ryan Miller's on-ice contributions to the Buffalo Sabres organization include saves and statistics that made him a fan favorite, but his connection to the people of Buffalo solidified his stance as a true Hall of Famer. While Miller was with the Sabres, he made frequent visits to Roswell Park Comprehensive...
BUFFALO, NY

