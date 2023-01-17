Read full article on original website
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
KWCH.com
El Patio break-in
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
Hunter Larkin mayor of Goddard again, flurry of changes follow
Hunter Larkin is the mayor of the City of Goddard, again.
KWCH.com
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court
What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator. Wichita and Sedgwick County leaders met with community stakeholders as they work to address the growing homelessness problem in Wichita. Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita.
KWCH.com
Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities. MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s.
Pedestrian killed in crash in east Wichita
A crash in east Wichita has left one person critically injured and unresponsive.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
KWCH.com
Space X president visits Wichita as Air Capital aims for space work
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Air Capital continues to aim for space as the president and COO of Space X visited Wichita. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R) Kansas was also in Wichita for that visit on Tuesday, wanting Kansans to get more federal defense and private sector space work. Speaking...
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
3 generations, 3 sets of twins, one Kansas family
Seeing double or, in this case, triple? A Kansas family has learned to laugh when the topic of twins comes up in conversation.
KWCH.com
Rain and snow tonight through Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather will move through Kansas tonight and throughout the day Saturday with accumulating snow. Snow will develop over western Kansas tonight with activity spreading east across the rest of the state during the day Saturday. Rain will mix with snow...
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Events, Festivals, Cook-Offs, Fairs and Other Big Dates to Look Forward to in 2023
Are you like me and like to plan ahead for all the big Wichita events taking place in the next twelve months? Whether it’s a fun festival, galas, parties, cook-offs, fairs, you name it, you like to have them on your calendar. Or perhaps, you missed out last year and told yourself, “I’m not missing it this year!”.
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
KWCH.com
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
KWCH.com
Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.
KWCH.com
More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
KWCH.com
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
