Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

El Patio break-in

After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 17 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita connecting Cheney, Northwest Water Facility infrastructure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita said that the connection to the raw water pipeline from Cheney Reservoir is being connected to Northwest Water Facility Infrastructure this week. The work was scheduled and coordinated between the contractor, Wichita Water Partners and the City’s water production staff. Customers...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Jan. 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring manufacturing employers with on-the-job-training opportunities. MONDAY: Engineering Technician Level 1 | Integra Technologies | Wichita | $20 - $25| https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334725 | Qualifications: • Associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering or related field preferred; however, a combination of education and experience wherein the skills and abilities to perform the responsibilities and functions have been adequately demonstrated is acceptable • Up to 3 years of experience in the semiconductor industry preferred | Integra Technologies has 17 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita

WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Space X president visits Wichita as Air Capital aims for space work

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Air Capital continues to aim for space as the president and COO of Space X visited Wichita. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R) Kansas was also in Wichita for that visit on Tuesday, wanting Kansans to get more federal defense and private sector space work. Speaking...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and snow tonight through Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather will move through Kansas tonight and throughout the day Saturday with accumulating snow. Snow will develop over western Kansas tonight with activity spreading east across the rest of the state during the day Saturday. Rain will mix with snow...
WICHITA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Newton HS junior works to make AEDs more available in district

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - With cardiac arrest, time, training and equipment matter. It’s what led to a New High School junior’s effort to make automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, more available in the district. The devices received national attention after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had his heartbeat restored with an AED.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

More clients come forward after Wichita attorney disappears on them

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A client tells FactFinder 12 he’s been contacted by an investigator looking into Wichita attorney Devoe Treadwell. Clients accuse Treadwell of taking their money and then not showing up to represent them. The Office of the Disciplinary Administrator investigates complaints against Kansas attorneys but won’t confirm active investigations.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
WICHITA, KS

