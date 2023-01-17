Read full article on original website
MCC to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College will host its Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, “We Are the Dream”, Monday, Jan. 23, starting at 1 p.m. in the McCain Theater in Ivy-Scaggs Hall. Campus and community residents are invited. There is no admission charge. MCC Trustee,...
Friday blood drive benefits Sara Smith
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood drive continues until 4 p.m. Friday to help a local woman. Mississippi Blood Services has a mobile collection bus set up outside First State Bank at the corner of 8th Street and 22nd Avenue. It’s for the benefit of Sara Smith. Giving blood takes about 30 minutes.
Get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras, Arti Gras style
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Pull out your masquerade ball gowns, and masks as the streets of Meridian turn purple and gold to celebrate Mardi Gras but in a different way. The Meridian ACES are hosting the first-ever ArtiGras Ball. There will be many tents set up outside of Jeans in downtown Meridian. Each tent is going to be showing off many different pieces of art from local and out-of-state artists. There is also going to be live music and activities keeping the party going all night long.
Six recognized by Lauderdale County School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Six people were awarded the Lauderdale County School District’s top honors Thursday night. News 11 was there to ask each of them how they felt about getting their awards. “Well, I know I work with some really, really talented teachers. So, I was a little...
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
Milling, paving to start Monday on Sela Ward Parkway
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Milling and paving work is scheduled to start Jan. 23, on Sela Ward Parkway. Senior Project Engineer Gabe Faggard of Neel-Shaffer, Inc., said crews will begin removing the existing asphalt Monday, with paving expected to begin later in the week. Work will take place between North Frontage Road and Front Street. Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures during this time.
Mrs. Karen Achord Plummer
Funeral services for Mrs. Karen Achord Plummer will begin at 9:00 AM Monday, January 23, 2023 at Community Seventh Day Adventist Church with Pastor Stanley Luntungan and Mr. Chuck Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at 11:00 AM at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Condemnation hearing set for The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A hearing is set for Feb. 21 at 5:15 p.m. on the condemnation of The Ruins and the historic E.F. Young Hotel building in downtown Meridian. The council will formally vote that day on the status of The Ruins, which is an outdoor property next to the old Young Hotel. The Young family said previously that it has been planning to demolish its building since August 2022, and that taking down its building would also bring down the walls at The Ruins.
Mrs. Shirley Gillespie Stephenson
Services celebrating the life of Shirley Gillespie Stephenson will be held on Wednesday, January 18 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Rhett Payne officiating. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Stephenson, age 89, of Meridian...
Anderson Regional Health System celebrating Horizons Geri-Psych Center 10th anniversary
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Anderson Regional Health System has been assisting elderly patients that have been facing symptoms of depression, loneliness, and even suicidal thoughts for ten years with their Senior Behavioral Care. “This program has provided a safe haven for seniors in Meridian and the surrounding cities. We’ve been...
Mr. Ashley Browne
A visitation for Mr. Ashley Browne will be held on Thursday, January 19th at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home from 5 pm to 7 pm. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Graveside Services will be held at a later date at Capps Cemetery in Tylertown, MS.
Clarkdale Water Association issues Boil Water Notice
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale Water Association has issued a self-imposed Boil Water Notice for customers who live south of Sharon Drive and north of H. W. White Road. The precautionary advisory was necessary because the system lost pressure due to a broken water line. When pressure is restored,...
WTOK News 11 launches new set
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK-TV News 11 proudly launches its new set in the Meridian, Miss., television market Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Vice President/General Manager Jacque Harms said the team is excited to showcase a project that has taken nine weeks to create and launch. “Every single team member has...
Bridge project completed in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the reopening Thursday of Highway 145 at Buggs Ferry Road in Noxubee County. Crews had been working on a preservation project at the Horse Hunters Creek bridge. The project is now complete.
‘American Idol' alum CJ Harris dead at 31
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - CJ Harris died of a suspected heart attack. He was 31 years old. Harris competed in season 13 of ‘American Idol’ where he made it to the top six along with fellow Alabamian Jess Meuse. Meuse posted on her Facebook page that her heart...
Kemper County School District earns high ranking for graduation rates
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Education released its 2021-2022 school year graduation and dropout rates, which reflect the highest-ever statewide graduation rate of 88.9% and a statewide dropout rate of 9%. Our very own Kemper County High School seniors showed out in a big way. The...
MPD arrests suspect in Friday shooting
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said early Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Jimmy Grace is in custody for a morning shooting at Landmark Apartments that injured a 25-year-old man. Earlier, MPD said a search warrant was served at a residence but the suspect fled to 4224 37th Avenue. Later, the...
