KOCO
Police searching for suspect after deadly overnight shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a northeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Northeast 32nd Street, near Lindsay Avenue. Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before shots were fired.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
KOCO
Police investigating after burglary suspect shot, killed at Norman business
NORMAN, Okla. — An investigation is underway after police say a burglary suspect was shot Thursday morning at a Norman business. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a business near 12th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street after a man told officers that he shot a burglary suspect. A news release states that when officers arrived, they found a dead male inside the business.
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
KOCO
Police identify suspect who died after chase ended in crash near downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have identified the suspect they say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a chase that ended in a crash Monday afternoon near downtown Oklahoma City. Around 12:35 p.m. Monday, an officer saw a truck that had been reported stolen out of Missouri. Police said...
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of assault at OKC convenience store's drive-thru
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of assaulting a convenience store owner and striking a vehicle with a blunt object during an incident last week in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said that two vehicles were stopped at the drive-thru of...
Man Arrested In Del City After Leading Officers On Pursuit
Another police chase in the metro ends with a suspect in custody. Oklahoma City police say an officer tried to pull over Robert Cannon near Southwest 29th and Portland around 11 p.m. Monday night when he drove away. Del City police deployed stop sticks and Cannon stopped near Southeast 29th...
KOCO
Seminole police seize over 200 marijuana plants, arrest driver during traffic stop
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Authorities seized more than 200 marijuana plants and arrested a driver during a recent traffic stop in Seminole. Open the video player above to see some of the headlines KOCO 5 is following. Around 5 p.m. on Jan. 11, a Seminole police officer pulled over a...
KOCO
Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
KOCO
4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say
EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for multiple charges
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Warrant's Team is searching for 30-year-old Arness L. Daniels.
KOCO
Woman taken to hospital after fire sparks at Midwest City home
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fire sparked at a home in Midwest City. The fire started shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Firefighters said they saw flames and smoke coming from the front of the home.
KOCO
Oklahoma City program helps neighborhoods impacted by speeding drivers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City is taking steps to stop drivers from speeding through their neighborhoods across the city. The Alternate Speed Abatement Program, or ASAP, is an upgraded city program that provides signs that tell drivers how fast they are going to areas impacted by speeding. “People, they...
KOCO
Explosive surveillance video shows moments leading up to house fire in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. — An explosive surveillance video showed the moments leading up to a house fire in Del City. The fire happened back in December but the criminal case is just now getting started. Investigators said it was arson and said the video is proof. KOCO 5 reported...
KOCO
Search for suspect underway after person shot at Del City basketball game
DEL CITY, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot minutes after a Del City High School basketball game ended Tuesday night. Authorities said more than 500 people were at the game between Del City High School and Millwood High School at John Smith Fieldhouse when shots were fired. The moments the gunshots rang out were captured on the visiting team’s broadcast, and police already at the scene for the game evacuated the area.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
Purcell Register
Driver cited for leaving accident scene at bridge
A caterpillar scraper driven by Brandon Neil Siegfried of Jones struck all 10 beams running underneath the I-35 bridge over SH 39 last Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage. Purcell Police said the vehicle initially stopped at the scene but then proceeded with the other vehicles in the convoy before being...
iheart.com
Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma
The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
