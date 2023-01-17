ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Police searching for suspect after deadly overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a northeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Northeast 32nd Street, near Lindsay Avenue. Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after burglary suspect shot, killed at Norman business

NORMAN, Okla. — An investigation is underway after police say a burglary suspect was shot Thursday morning at a Norman business. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a business near 12th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street after a man told officers that he shot a burglary suspect. A news release states that when officers arrived, they found a dead male inside the business.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Woman dead after accidental shooting in vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman is dead after an accidental shooting inside a vehicle in Oklahoma City,. Oklahoma City police called it an accidental shooting that led to the woman’s death. On Friday night around 10:30 p.m., 41-year-old Lizmanelle Lumpkin was pronounced dead after she was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital in the vehicle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

4-year-old boy accidentally starts fire at Edmond home, officials say

EDMOND, Okla. — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally started a fire overnight at a home in an Edmond neighborhood. Crews at the scene told KOCO 5 that the child got a hold of a lighter and accidentally started the fire in his room around midnight at a home near Northwest 164th Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Woman taken to hospital after fire sparks at Midwest City home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a fire sparked at a home in Midwest City. The fire started shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in a neighborhood near Southeast 15th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Firefighters said they saw flames and smoke coming from the front of the home.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Search for suspect underway after person shot at Del City basketball game

DEL CITY, Okla. — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot minutes after a Del City High School basketball game ended Tuesday night. Authorities said more than 500 people were at the game between Del City High School and Millwood High School at John Smith Fieldhouse when shots were fired. The moments the gunshots rang out were captured on the visiting team’s broadcast, and police already at the scene for the game evacuated the area.
DEL CITY, OK
Purcell Register

Driver cited for leaving accident scene at bridge

A caterpillar scraper driven by Brandon Neil Siegfried of Jones struck all 10 beams running underneath the I-35 bridge over SH 39 last Thursday afternoon causing extensive damage. Purcell Police said the vehicle initially stopped at the scene but then proceeded with the other vehicles in the convoy before being...
PURCELL, OK
iheart.com

Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield Returned To Oklahoma

The caretaker accused of murdering four-year-old Athena Brownfield is back in Oklahoma after being arrested in Arizona. Ivon Adams was returned to Caddo County and booked into the jail last night. He is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. Prosecutors say Adams' wife, Alysia Adams, told investigators her husband fatally beat the child on Christmas Day before burying the girl's body. The girl's remains were discovered this week.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

