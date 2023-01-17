Read full article on original website
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
siouxfalls.business
Decade at Sanford Sports Complex points toward exciting future
This paid piece is sponsored by Sanford Health. What is now known as Sanford Sports got a huge boost 10 years ago with the construction of the Sanford Fieldhouse and Sanford Pentagon. It’s a boost that has served as a launching pad for Sanford Health’s efforts to promote active lifestyles in communities all over the Upper Midwest.
Snow is like money falling from the sky
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know college is expensive these days. A lot of students struggle to find the money to pay for it. A young Sioux Falls man has found a way to pay for his latest semester of tuition, one snowflake at a time. Every...
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Thursday. There will be no morning practices or activities and no breakfast will be served. To view the latest closings in the state, click here.
SDSU nursing program lands simulation grant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students studying nursing at South Dakota State University will be using some of the latest simulation technology after SDSU was named one of four higher-education programs to land a specific grant. Sentinel U, which provides technology for virtual clinical encounters, named SDSU alongside nursing...
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘Truffle Jam Burger’ from Crawford’s
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Cheer and dance competition to host fundraiser for Kaylee’s Kindness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of dance and cheer teams from the five-state area will be making their way to Sioux Falls this weekend for the Dakota Spirit Valentine’s classic. This year, the competition will include a fundraiser for a cause that hits close to home. 17-year-old...
One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
Storm system pulling away today; Quieter weekend ahead
Crews are busy moving snow this morning in the Sioux Falls area. This short video clip was taken from our Harrisburg LIVE CAM around 6am. The snow moved in last evening and came down heavy at times. Snow reports are generally 3-5″ in the Sioux Falls area. Heavier numbers are...
SDSU football team honored in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday afternoon lawmakers took a moment to honor SDSU’s historic win. Senator Tim Reed of Brookings is the prime sponsor of a commemoration celebrating the Jackrabbits’ big win. Coach John Stiegelmeier addressed the Senate, highlighting the SDSU program’s successful move to Division 1....
Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
