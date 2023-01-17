ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Greater Sioux Falls Outdoor Show has everything you need to cure your cabin fever this weekend. The Outdoor Show is taking place at the Expo Center of the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and features a large selection of campers, RV’s, motor-homes, boats, pontoons, motorcycles and ATV’s. There will also be fishing equipment sales, plus information and product booths. Today’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $9, free for children 12 and under.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crazy Days in Downtown Sioux Falls this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a crazy weekend in Downtown Sioux Falls. That’s because businesses are offering discounts on items in their stores. This weekend marks downtown Crazy Days in Sioux Falls. Assistant manager at 605 Running Company, Derrick Ettel says they’re ready to offer some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Decade at Sanford Sports Complex points toward exciting future

This paid piece is sponsored by Sanford Health. What is now known as Sanford Sports got a huge boost 10 years ago with the construction of the Sanford Fieldhouse and Sanford Pentagon. It’s a boost that has served as a launching pad for Sanford Health’s efforts to promote active lifestyles in communities all over the Upper Midwest.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow is like money falling from the sky

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know college is expensive these days. A lot of students struggle to find the money to pay for it. A young Sioux Falls man has found a way to pay for his latest semester of tuition, one snowflake at a time. Every...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls Stride Rite closing after 35 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The increase in online shopping has been a tough hit to small business owners for years. That combined with the supply chain challenges that came about during the pandemic has led to many stores closing their doors. “Are you looking for some new shoes today?”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD receives large pork donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow totals this year compared to average years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFSD starting classes 2 hours late Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Thursday. There will be no morning practices or activities and no breakfast will be served. To view the latest closings in the state, click here.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU nursing program lands simulation grant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students studying nursing at South Dakota State University will be using some of the latest simulation technology after SDSU was named one of four higher-education programs to land a specific grant. Sentinel U, which provides technology for virtual clinical encounters, named SDSU alongside nursing...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storm system pulling away today; Quieter weekend ahead

Crews are busy moving snow this morning in the Sioux Falls area. This short video clip was taken from our Harrisburg LIVE CAM around 6am. The snow moved in last evening and came down heavy at times. Snow reports are generally 3-5″ in the Sioux Falls area. Heavier numbers are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU football team honored in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday afternoon lawmakers took a moment to honor SDSU’s historic win. Senator Tim Reed of Brookings is the prime sponsor of a commemoration celebrating the Jackrabbits’ big win. Coach John Stiegelmeier addressed the Senate, highlighting the SDSU program’s successful move to Division 1....
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings’ first medical cannabis dispensary a family affair

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lot has changed since their first inception of what a medical dispensary might look like in Brookings. But Cannabis Connection has been open for a couple of months now, and it’s management said their customer base is growing. Glenn Jungemann only joked...
BROOKINGS, SD

