Fort Myers Beach raise questions about the future of infrastructure

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light underground power lines could soon be coming to Fort Myers Beach.

In place of overhead power lines, the underground cables aim to withstand harsh weather conditions and create a stronger power grid.

The underground cables have been a concept brought to NBC2 since 2013. Now ten years and a Category 4 hurricane later, a FPL “Storm Secure” sign is posted on the corner of Estero Blvd and Carolina Ave.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The pros & cons of underground power lines

“I know other communities have done it and had some success with it,” said Jason Cantrell, Fort Myers Beach resident.

Cantrell lives down the street from the sign. He said it brings him hope after he came back to Estero Island to 13 feet of water damage.

“There was no power when we got here. Everything had been ripped off from the house, so there wasn’t even connection to the house,” he said.

Cantrell claimed FPL was ready to respond, but first, he had to bring in an electrician.

“To have those underground and not have to worry about the wind damage would certainly speed recovery up and allow people to get back quicker,” he said.

Underground power lines are great against wind damage, but it’s no silver bullet. Ian proved that. About 25% of LCEC lines are underground. On Sanibel, a storm surge washed away some of the transformers.

NBC2 asked FPL why the sign is posted and when underground power lines could come to the area. FPL said it does not have any current Undergrounding projects on Fort Myers Beach.