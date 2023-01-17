Read full article on original website
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Biological parents of 2-year-old foster child coping with loss of their daughter
News 12’s Samantha Chaney sits down with the biological parents of Tate as they share their feelings on this devastating loss.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. Home
Jackie Montanaro, 40, of Hazlet, New Jersey, initially managed to flee the fire, but she later returned to save her youngest kid. After their New Jersey home caught fire late last week, a mother and her small daughter perished.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Southern University freshman Courtney Hughes, 19, and Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, were shot and killed on Dec. 26 Family and friends of the two teenagers who were fatally shot in the early morning hours after Christmas at a New Orleans house party are mourning their sudden deaths. The 19-year-old victims were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 after someone opened fire in the Lower Ninth Ward, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police...
Woman convicted of killing her husband after parrot repeated 'last words’
A woman has been convicted of killing her husband after the couple's pet parrot appeared to repeat his chilling last words. Martin Duram was murdered in May 2015 with a .22 calibre handgun and was discovered alongside his wife Glenna, who had suffered a single bullet wound, in their Michigan home.
Mo. man who fatally shot wife, in-laws because they 'wouldn’t leave' sentenced to life
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old man was sentenced this week to life in prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy committed the crime on March 20, 2021, inside his home, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said. The victims were reportedly identified as the suspect’s wife, 48-year-old Tonya Huy, and her parents, 71-year-old Ronald Koehler and 78-year-old Linda Koehler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: Late Singer Died After Suffering From Cardiac Arrest
Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 after suffering from cardiac arrest, and her cause of death has yet to be determined. “Presley was examined on January 14 and the cause of death was deferred,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told CNN on Wednesday, January 18. More tests will be conducted in order to identify the circumstances of the singer-songwriter’s sudden death.
Remains Found amid Search for Missing Okla. Girl, Caretaker Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old on Christmas
The remains have not been confirmed to be those of Athena Brownfield but her caretaker, Ivon Adams, is accused of killing the child on Christmas Oklahoma authorities have recovered a child's remains in rural Grady County during the search for missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. Athena was determined to be missing after a postal worker found her 5-year-old sister roaming outside of her Cyril, Oklahoma, home on Jan. 10. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said on Facebook the agency has found remains outside of...
newsnationnow.com
New report shows Kohberger connection to Idaho victims
(NewsNation) — A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, where stabbing victims Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, told People magazine that Bryan Kohberger was a customer. The employee said that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger but that he stood out because he...
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Teen shot in head outside St. Paul rec center near Central High School
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police say a teenage boy was shot in the head Wednesday outside St. Paul's Jimmy Lee Rec Center, across from Central High School, and a 26-year-old man is in custody.It happened at about 4:12 p.m. Heavily-armed officers, crime scene tape and several squad cars are still on the scene. Police say the boy's injury is "life-threatening." Police announced late Wednesday night that a 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting on suspicion of first-degree assault, and a handgun was recovered. The suspect is being held in Ramsey County Jail.St. Paul Public Schools...
Husband of missing Massachusetts mother bought $450 worth of cleaning supplies; knife found
The prosecutor said that police found a broken knife and blood in the basement of the couple’s Cohasset home of missing Ana Walshe.
Woman dies after mass shooting at MLK Day celebration in Fort Pierce
MIAMI - A woman has died after being shot at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Fort Pierce.Seven others were wounded when the gunfire erupted at a car show and a block party celebrating the holiday. "The first two shots were bang, bang, but then it started getting multiple shots and then about 1,500 people started running. I witnessed two people got (sic) shot," said Charlie Frank Matthews. Investigators said it was gang related and happened after two groups got into an argument. "Deputies did start to render aid to multiple people. There were people were in...
