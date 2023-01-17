Read full article on original website
School Official Forced Out Over Racist MLK Day Comments
A community's outrage over a text message sent by a junior high school secretary has now forced her to abruptly resign from her position after she reportedly made a racist comment while referring to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school’s Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana. In the thread, Fontana made racist remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. Day while informing the coach […]
