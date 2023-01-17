ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Golf cart ride leads to lasting friendship for North Fort Myers woman with Down syndrome

By Sean Martinelli
 4 days ago
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Joni Detharidge moved to North Fort Myers to live with her sister after the passing of their mother, she was a different woman than she is now.

That is largely due to Helen Folker, who lives across the street from Joni and offered her a golf cart ride one afternoon.

“She’s been a Godsend for [Joni],” Carol Maisch, Joni’s sister, said.

At a time when Joni, who has Down syndrome and congestive heart failure, needed a friend — she found one in Helen.

“I don’t think I laugh with anyone more than Joni on the golf course,” Helen said.

Helen taught Joni how to play golf, and over the past four years, their bond has grown. They now play together each week that Helen is at her seasonal home within the Magnolia Landing community of North Fort Myers.

“You can’t help but notice them,” Maureen Webb, a neighbor of Helen and Joni’s said. “Joni doesn’t really want to play with anyone other than Helen. And Helen views it as a friend to play golf with, and that’s what I see.”

But as much as Helen’s friendship has meant to Joni, it has meant just as much to Helen.

“It lifts my spirit,” Helen said. “Joni’s good for the soul.”

