Roberta J Kersey, 86
Roberta “Bobbie” J. Kersey, 86, of Chillicothe, died January 19, 2023, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following an extended illness. Bobbie had been a 50 year resident of Colorado Springs, (34 of those years in Black Forest), before moving, and always greatly missing her beloved Colorado mountains. She worked at St. Francis Hospital and Colorado College before retiring from the University of Colorado in 2000.
Jo Ann (Wright) Mineer, 88
Jo Ann (Wright) Mineer, 88, of Circleville, passed away on January 13th, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born on April 19, 1934 in Ross County to William and Bertha (Brewer) Wright. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by husband, Dale Mineer. She leaves behind two daughters,...
Pike County Dogwood Festival to be held at the county fairgrounds
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Pike County Dogwood Festival will find a new home this year at the Pike County Fairgrounds. According to a statement released by the Dogwood Festival Committee, after years of discussion, the committee felt this year was the time to make the move. “The committee...
Chillicothe hotel shooter indicted on murder charges
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Accused murderer Marvan Woodfork, Sr. was indicted this week in a special session of the Ross County Grand Jury. According to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodfork has been charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of having a weapon under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Vandals target homes and vehicles in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vandalism within the city. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to East Water, South Paint Street, North Mulberry, and West Main Streets on reported damage to vehicles and homes. This comes just one day after...
As Adena cuts jobs, records show they spent millions on land to block competitor
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — What can $6.5 million dollars buy you in Ross and Pickaway counties? Well, it turns out, not much, even if you are a mega-health system that is trying to block your competitor. But does it come at the price of letting go of employees?. Some background.
Severe storms possible across portions of Ohio
NORMAN, Oklahoma — The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma warns residents of the possibility of severe weather today across Ohio. The SPC issued a slight risk for most of the Scioto Valley, and a rarer enhanced risk for areas north and west of Pickaway County. According to the...
Petland donates $300,000 to Ross Co. Humane Society
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Petland Charities has donated $300,000 to build a new shelter for the Ross County Humane Society. A representative of Petland said, “Petland Charities is grateful to be able to provide much-needed funds to the Ross County (OH) Humane Society’s Capital Campaign with a total donation of $300,000 to build a new shelter.”
Dr. Brian Cohen joins Rehab Boost Advisory Board
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rehab Boost, Inc. is a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI), physical rehabilitation and digital body motion recognition. Bruce Lawrence, Advisory Board Chairman, named Brian Cohen, MD Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon to its Advisory Board. According to the Rehab Boost release, the new members “bring industry and clinical expertise that will help further guide Rehab Boost through on-going product development and commercialization.”
Adena announces major shakeup by letting go employees to third-party company
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A major shakeup was announced Thursday morning for employees of Adena Health System. The health organization announced that they were furthering its partnership with a third-party company to become the employer of nearly 400 employees. Ensemble, which bills itself as a revenue-generating company for hospitals has...
Federal grand jury indicts Columbus woman on two counts of kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury has indicted Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison. According to the indictment, between December 19th and December...
Route 73 shutdown in Clinton Co. due to serious crash
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene of a serious crash in Clinton County. It happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near Route 73 and Collett Road. Officials say that several people have been injured in the two-vehicle crash. According to the Ohio Department...
Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
Vinton Co. Sheriff’s Office moves into new building
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have moved into their new home. Sheriff Ryan Cain took to social media to make the announcement. The sheriff said, “The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has moved to a new location. The new address of...
Vandals cause damage across Circleville as police search for suspects
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Circleville police are investigating multiple reports of vandalism throughout the city. According to police, several vehicles had windows broken overnight, and reports of damage to homes have also been received. One of the incidents occurred on Ridgeway Drive, where officers responded to a report of a...
Bandit makes off with credit cards and wallets at a local Planet Fitness
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives in Pickaway County are asking for help in identifying a Planet Fitness bandit. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday evening, a man broke into several lockers at Planet Fitness located at 1460 South Court Street in Circleville. The bandit, authorities said, stole multiple wallets and credit cards. The suspect then went to the nearby Walmart and made multiple purchases with the stolen cards.
Circleville Police seek help in identifying vandals
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspects responsible for dozens of vandalism reports. According to the police department, on Tuesday, January 17, officers began to receive vandalism reports across the city. Several vehicles and residences had been hit with clear marbles shot from an unknown weapon, the department said.
