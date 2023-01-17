CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe High School counselor has been placed on administrative leave, according to the district. In a statement released by Chillicothe City School Superintendent Deborah Swinehart, she said, “The Chillicothe City School District is committed to transparency with our families. A Chillicothe High School guidance counselor has been placed on administrative leave for an undetermined period. The district will update families as this situation is resolved and ensure that all students have continued access to counseling services.”

