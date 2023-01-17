Read full article on original website
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter indicted on murder charges
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Accused murderer Marvan Woodfork, Sr. was indicted this week in a special session of the Ross County Grand Jury. According to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodfork has been charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of having a weapon under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Ohio police say man is wanted for domestic violence and could be armed and is dangerous
Local police out of Zanesville , Ohio are looking for a wanted man. Police say they are looking for Devin L.M. Murgatroyd. They say the last known location for Murgatroyd was 972 Marietta St., Zanesville. Murgatroyd is being charged for 1 count Weapons Under Disablity (F3), 2 counts Aggravated Menacing (M1), 2 counts Domestic Violence […]
Ironton Tribune
Death at adult group home being investigated
The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
2 men wanted, 1 arrested in West Virginia after string of car break-ins
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– After several vehicles were broken into on Jan. 13, one man is in custody, and two are wanted by police. According to the Charleston Police Department, Bandon Boucher, 21, of Leon, and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, both have active warrants for grand larceny. The third suspect, Braden Buford, 21, of Charleston, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. Sheriff’s Office moves into new building
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have moved into their new home. Sheriff Ryan Cain took to social media to make the announcement. The sheriff said, “The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has moved to a new location. The new address of...
WSAZ
Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances. According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were...
meigsindypress.com
January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
Man arrested in relation to death of Ohio toddler who was almost 2 years old
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Authorities say a man was arrested in connection to a toddler’s death in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a child’s death at a location on Sheets McCoy Road in Plymouth, Ohio. Deputies found a deceased toddler […]
WHIZ
Nashport Man Sentenced in Overdose Death Case
A Nashport man received a prison sentence Wednesday morning for contributing to a Zanesville man’s fatal overdose this past summer. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced Joshua O’Neil was sentenced to eight mandatory years after pleading guilty to one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one fourth and one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Federal grand jury indicts Columbus woman on two counts of kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury has indicted Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison. According to the indictment, between December 19th and December...
WHIZ
4 Arrested in New Year’s Day Shooting Incident
Four suspects in a shooting incident at the Lazy River Lounge are now in custody. Sheriff Matt Lutz said that with the assistance of the Guernsey County Sheriff 23-year-old Christopher “CJ” McCall, 21-year-old Johnathan McCall, 23-year-old Scott Minnis and 19-year-old Johna McCall were all taken into custody. All the suspects live in Guernsey County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Circleville Police seek help in identifying vandals
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspects responsible for dozens of vandalism reports. According to the police department, on Tuesday, January 17, officers began to receive vandalism reports across the city. Several vehicles and residences had been hit with clear marbles shot from an unknown weapon, the department said.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Investigate Vehicle Vandalism Overnight
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police are investigating vehicle vandalism that occurred overnight in several areas of the city. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of several vehicle vandalism reports in the areas of Water street, Paint street, Mulberry, and Main street. Most of the...
California man with ‘payload of drugs’ arrested after high speed chase in Wood County
MINERAL WELLS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A California man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit on I-77. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, California has been arrested in a sequence of events which began with a basic vehicle stop for a traffic infraction.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
WSAZ
Several injured during wrong-way crash on US 35
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two people were injured Thursday during a wrong-way crash on US 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile post six in Gallia County. A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 35 drove...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputies involved in chase
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted a traffic stop along Cox Road near Massieville Road shortly after 12 p.m. The driver, however, refused to stop...
sciotopost.com
Overnight – Pickaway County High-Speed Chase Goes into Corn Field
PICKAWAY COUNTY – A high-speed chase ends after the driver was chased into a cornfield in an attempt to escape Ohio State Highway patrol. Around 1:30 am on Thursday morning Ohio State Highway patrol attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of SR-56 west. The driver did not stop but took off from the post. Speeds were clocked at over 85 mph, when the driver attempted to lose the trooper by entering a farm field in the area of Mclean Mill road. The driver then fled by foot into a backyard where he was caught.
