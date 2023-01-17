ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe hotel shooter indicted on murder charges

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Accused murderer Marvan Woodfork, Sr. was indicted this week in a special session of the Ross County Grand Jury. According to the Ross County Prosecutor’s Office, Woodfork has been charged with two counts of murder, 2 counts of having a weapon under disability, and one count of tampering with evidence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Death at adult group home being investigated

The Ironton Police Department is investigating a fight at an adult group home that left one man dead. On Sunday, the IPD got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious...
IRONTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vinton Co. Sheriff’s Office moves into new building

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have moved into their new home. Sheriff Ryan Cain took to social media to make the announcement. The sheriff said, “The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office has moved to a new location. The new address of...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Meth, fentanyl seized during traffic stop; 3 arrested

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – A traffic stop by officers with the Coal Grove Police Department uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine along with several other controlled substances. According to officers, 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 6 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 20 unknown orange pills, and approximately $511 were...
COAL GROVE, OH
meigsindypress.com

January 2023 Meigs County Grand Jury Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on January 11, 2023 the Meigs County Grand Jury twenty-four indictments against twenty-three individuals. Those indicted include the following cases presented by the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Nashport Man Sentenced in Overdose Death Case

A Nashport man received a prison sentence Wednesday morning for contributing to a Zanesville man’s fatal overdose this past summer. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced Joshua O’Neil was sentenced to eight mandatory years after pleading guilty to one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one fourth and one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit

A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Federal grand jury indicts Columbus woman on two counts of kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal grand jury has indicted Nalah T. Jackson, 24, of Columbus, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and up to life in prison. According to the indictment, between December 19th and December...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

4 Arrested in New Year’s Day Shooting Incident

Four suspects in a shooting incident at the Lazy River Lounge are now in custody. Sheriff Matt Lutz said that with the assistance of the Guernsey County Sheriff 23-year-old Christopher “CJ” McCall, 21-year-old Johnathan McCall, 23-year-old Scott Minnis and 19-year-old Johna McCall were all taken into custody. All the suspects live in Guernsey County.
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Circleville Police seek help in identifying vandals

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police in Circleville are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the suspects responsible for dozens of vandalism reports. According to the police department, on Tuesday, January 17, officers began to receive vandalism reports across the city. Several vehicles and residences had been hit with clear marbles shot from an unknown weapon, the department said.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Investigate Vehicle Vandalism Overnight

Chillicothe – Chillicothe police are investigating vehicle vandalism that occurred overnight in several areas of the city. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of several vehicle vandalism reports in the areas of Water street, Paint street, Mulberry, and Main street. Most of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson Co. school aide arrested for inappropriate behavior with children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A school aide has been arrested in Wellston, accused of inappropriate behavior with children. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. An area school aide has been arrested after allegations surfaced that he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with multiple youths, while employed at Christian Life Academy in Jackson.
WELLSTON, OH
WSAZ

Several injured during wrong-way crash on US 35

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two people were injured Thursday during a wrong-way crash on US 35, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The accident was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile post six in Gallia County. A vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 35 drove...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. deputies involved in chase

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit on Tuesday afternoon. According to initial reports from the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted a traffic stop along Cox Road near Massieville Road shortly after 12 p.m. The driver, however, refused to stop...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Overnight – Pickaway County High-Speed Chase Goes into Corn Field

PICKAWAY COUNTY – A high-speed chase ends after the driver was chased into a cornfield in an attempt to escape Ohio State Highway patrol. Around 1:30 am on Thursday morning Ohio State Highway patrol attempted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of SR-56 west. The driver did not stop but took off from the post. Speeds were clocked at over 85 mph, when the driver attempted to lose the trooper by entering a farm field in the area of Mclean Mill road. The driver then fled by foot into a backyard where he was caught.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy