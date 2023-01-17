ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau is currently accepting applications for its annual Grant Assistance Program (GAP). The purpose of the program, officials said, is to provide funding to organizations, events, and attractions in the Chillicothe and Ross County area to help promote upcoming events or programs. The goal of the program is to boost overnight stays in Ross County, improve the area’s image and increase the visibility of local attractions to generate awareness and tourism.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO