KUTV

Film festival in Utah for kids

KUTV — The Utah Film Center works to connect and enrich local communities through film. Mariah Mellus spoke to Sarah about the Tumbleweeds Film Festival for kids and all the amazing events, education, and more that the center has to offer. For more information visit utahfilmcenter.org. Follow Fresh Living...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

New food security council ready to help combat hunger in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The food security council, which was created by legislation (SB 133) passed in 2022, is ready to meet with the goal of helping combat hunger in Utah. The council has 15 members, none are lawmakers but are experts in the field of hunger, food, and farming.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah amateur paleontologist stars in new cooking competition series

KUTV — An amateur paleontologist from Utah is starring in the new season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations." Eliza Petersen spoke to Sarah about her experience on the show and her love for dinosaurs!. The competitors are:. Comedian Rich Aronovitch @richisfunny (New York, New York)
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Elk hit, killed by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns

SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Proposed Utah bill would establish new domestic violence task force

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new domestic violence task force would be established under a proposed Utah bill. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. With an abuse...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah House committee approves school voucher bill tied to teacher pay raises

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted to advance a bill giving teachers an extra $6,000 pay raise while also establishing a school voucher program. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), passed the House Education Committee late Thursday afternoon, 12 to 4, after an hours-long hearing with passionate debate on both sides.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Sundance Film Festival to host in-person events for first time since 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time since 2020, the Sundance Film Festival will host in-person events in both Park City and Salt Lake City. 2020 feels like a lifetime away, a different planet in an alternate universe. My most vivid memory from that year is standing outside of the premier of Lee Isaac Chung's wonderful "Minari," rubbing shoulders with director Miranda July, and meeting actress Talia Ryder. Not that I had any idea who Talia Ryder was. I wouldn't see Eliza Hittman's "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" until a few days later. She was just some cool kid standing outside in the snow.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
