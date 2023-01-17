Read full article on original website
Film festival in Utah for kids
KUTV — The Utah Film Center works to connect and enrich local communities through film. Mariah Mellus spoke to Sarah about the Tumbleweeds Film Festival for kids and all the amazing events, education, and more that the center has to offer. For more information visit utahfilmcenter.org. Follow Fresh Living...
New food security council ready to help combat hunger in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The food security council, which was created by legislation (SB 133) passed in 2022, is ready to meet with the goal of helping combat hunger in Utah. The council has 15 members, none are lawmakers but are experts in the field of hunger, food, and farming.
First of its kind 'weapons detection system' planned for Utah schools
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School District plans to install weapons detection systems at East, West, and Highland High Schools. The Granite District is also planning a "pilot" system at Hunter High, which was stunned by the shooting deaths of two students near the school a year ago.
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
Utah amateur paleontologist stars in new cooking competition series
KUTV — An amateur paleontologist from Utah is starring in the new season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America: Viral Sensations." Eliza Petersen spoke to Sarah about her experience on the show and her love for dinosaurs!. The competitors are:. Comedian Rich Aronovitch @richisfunny (New York, New York)
Bill providing improved mental healthcare for doctors reintroduced in Utah legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill was reintroduced on Utah’s Capitol Hill that would provide mental health care for health care providers. If passed, "Scott's Bill" would be a first of its kind in the country, allowing doctors and nurses to get mental healthcare outside their own hospital system.
Elk hit, killed by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
Massive snow piles in mountain communities spark safety concerns
SUMMIT PARK, Utah (KUTV) — This winter, it's been common to see massive snow piles throughout Utah's mountain communities. All the snow is keeping resorts busy and helping replenish reservoirs ahead of the hot and dry summer months. But so much of it back-to-back makes removal tough, to say the least.
Neighbors capture video of moose accused of killing Provo resident's dog
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed a moose attacked and killed a dog in Provo. Conservation Outreach Manager Scott Root with Utah DWR said more and more wildlife are venturing into residential areas, especially this week. Root said a bull moose attacked and killed...
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
Main library in downtown Salt Lake closed due to extensive plumbing repairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Main Library is closed until further notice, according to employees. The library located at 210 East and 400 South was shut down Thursday after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. "Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors,...
Provo residents plead for change after four homeless people die
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Residents in Provo are pleading for change after the recent deaths of four homeless people. Provo police confirm four homeless people died after being outside in the cold this winter. The exact cause of death was still under investigation, but several people spoke up about the recent losses at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Utah parents support social media ban after video of child's attack posted online
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kylee and Adam Taylor said their daughter was brutally attacked at her own Utah school twice, and in one instance, video of the assault made the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Taylors strongly support Congressman Chris Stewart’s proposal for a federal ban...
Proposed Utah bill would establish new domestic violence task force
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new domestic violence task force would be established under a proposed Utah bill. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. With an abuse...
Utah House committee approves school voucher bill tied to teacher pay raises
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee has voted to advance a bill giving teachers an extra $6,000 pay raise while also establishing a school voucher program. House Bill 215, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci (R-Herriman), passed the House Education Committee late Thursday afternoon, 12 to 4, after an hours-long hearing with passionate debate on both sides.
Sundance Film Festival to host in-person events for first time since 2020
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time since 2020, the Sundance Film Festival will host in-person events in both Park City and Salt Lake City. 2020 feels like a lifetime away, a different planet in an alternate universe. My most vivid memory from that year is standing outside of the premier of Lee Isaac Chung's wonderful "Minari," rubbing shoulders with director Miranda July, and meeting actress Talia Ryder. Not that I had any idea who Talia Ryder was. I wouldn't see Eliza Hittman's "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" until a few days later. She was just some cool kid standing outside in the snow.
Utah releases schedule for 2023 football season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The University of Utah and Pac 12 have released their football schedules for the 2023 season. The defending two-time conference champion Utes will look to get back to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Utah opens the season with three straight non-conference games -...
Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
