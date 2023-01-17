ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Man discovered dead after anonymous tip

SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspects steal $30K of rebar from San Marcos construction site: police

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in stealing thousands of dollars' worth of rebar from a San Marcos construction site. On Christmas Day, unknown suspects stole rebar, valued at around $30,000 from the site with a semi-truck and two trucks acting...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KENS 5

BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy