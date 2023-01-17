Read full article on original website
TSA discovers apparent anti-tank weapon in checked luggage at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at San Antonio International Airport Monday confiscated what appears to be an anti-tank rifle. TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said officers found the item, which resembles a Carl Gustaf 84mm recoilless rifle, in checked baggage. The case's owner did not declare any...
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help drivers
A new initiative by the San Antonio Police Department is set to replace tickets with vouchers. The San Antonio Police Department has partnered with Lights On!, an organization that is funded by donations to support the program.
foxsanantonio.com
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
Police investigating smash-and-grab at northside eyeglass store
SAN ANTONIO — A business owner and police are trying to figure out who's behind a smash-and-grab at an eyeglass store on the city's north side. On Wednesday around 4:50 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 West for a burglary alarm. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shattered window and cabinet displays tossed on the ground.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KSAT 12
Viral video of street takeover on Northwest Side triggers safety concerns
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio may be forced to consider an ordinance to go after illegal street racing and street takeovers after a viral video posted Sunday of a takeover on I-10 and Callahan triggered safety concerns. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says his department’s...
KSAT 12
‘It may not seem pretty’: SAPD defends using harsh language during crisis negotiations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officials have defended the harsh and at times rude language used by the department’s crisis negotiators during several barricaded subject incidents in the past several months. During the most recent encounter, an 18-hour negotiation with a man under an unfinished Highway 90...
Salazar: BCSO deputy allegedly used Taser on trainee, threatened another
SAN ANTONIO — A 23-year-old Bexar County deputy is accused of Tasing a trainee and threatening another, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. Andrew Garcia was arrested at his Guadalupe County home Wednesday afternoon. He had been with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office since Aug. 23, 2021. According to Salazar, Garcia...
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
KSAT 12
Two 17-year-olds arrested for aggravated robbery in botched drug deal, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two 17-year-olds were arrested this past week, each on two counts of aggravated robbery after police say they pointed handguns at two teenagers during a drug deal. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Zane West and Tyler Westhoefer pulled into the parking lot of the YMCA, located...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man who was fatally shot after kicking down door of apartment north of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed after kicking down the door to an apartment just north of downtown. Jeffrey Alan Davis, 39, died at the scene at around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10 in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
Highly contagious 'Kraken' variant of COVID-19 detected in San Antonio
The new XBB.1.5. Omicron subvariant accounts of 80% of new COVID-19 cases in part of the Northeastern U.S., according to the CDC.
fox7austin.com
Suspects steal $30K of rebar from San Marcos construction site: police
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Officials are asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in stealing thousands of dollars' worth of rebar from a San Marcos construction site. On Christmas Day, unknown suspects stole rebar, valued at around $30,000 from the site with a semi-truck and two trucks acting...
KSAT 12
Man fleeing from deputy after vehicle crash found with use of helicopter
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to get assistance from a police helicopter to find a driver who decided to run following a vehicle crash overnight. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Panda Drive and Marlina Drive, not far...
KENS 5
BCSO officer involved in three-vehicle crash while working funeral procession
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a three-vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say. The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.
Viral video captures San Antonio 'street takeover,' including gunshots, cars doing donuts
Witnesses said the group took off down the freeway at high rates of speed once police arrived.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
