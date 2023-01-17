Read full article on original website
WATCH: Miami WR Nathaniel Joseph at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Miami (Fla.) Edison four-star receiver and Miami signee Nathaniel Joseph, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
San Antonio Brahmas 2023 Schedule (XFL Football)
Here's the XFL San Antonio Brahmas' schedule with a full list of their 2023 opponents, game locations, game times, TV channels and updated results throughout the season.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
San Antonio drivers with broken lights will receive replacements vouchers instead of citations
San Antonio will be the first Texas city to participate in the privately funded Lights On! program.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
WATCH: Puro San Antonio flea market is party central year-round
We're here for a good time after all.
Shooting near John Jay High School prompts brief 'modified lockdown'
SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said. No one was injured in the gunfire, and the lockdown was lifted by about 3:15 p.m....
‘Ordered Hit’: The double life and murder of Officer Julian Pesina
A little after 10 p.m. on May 4, 2014, outside of the Notorious Ink Tattoo and Piercing Shop in Balcones Heights, Julian Pesina was supposed to be meeting with Jerry “Spooks” Idrogo. Both men were members of the gang known as the Texas Mexican Mafia. The meet-up was...
City of San Antonio may take downtown bar Moses Rose’s from owner if he refuses to sell
The action would be the first use of eminent domain during development of the Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
Video captures gunshots during San Antonio takeover on I-10
The San Antonio Police Department said it caused a four-car crash.
San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval tenders resignation
SAN ANTONIO — District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from the San Antonio City Council Tuesday morning. The related video above was originally published November 15, 2022. In a statement on Facebook she said:. Dear Neighbors,. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as...
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
SAPD to give out vouchers instead of tickets for busted car lights
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio will soon become the first city in Texas to implement a new program called "Lights On". The program allows police officers to start passing out vouchers instead of tickets for certain traffic stops. "Lights On" is gaining national traction and will soon be implemented...
Andre McDonald is still an Air Force major. His murder trial could change that.
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald, the San Antonio man on trial this month for the 2019 murder of his wife, remains a member of the U.S. Air Force in a reservist role, military officials confirmed to KENS 5. But the outcome in the courts could change that. McDonald holds...
Man who packed anti-tank rifle in suitcase at San Antonio airport won't face charges
The weapon of war was disarmed, and the man planned to bring it to Las Vegas to be used as a prop at a trade show.
TSA discovers apparent anti-tank weapon in checked luggage at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at San Antonio International Airport Monday confiscated what appears to be an anti-tank rifle. TSA spokesperson Patricia Mancha said officers found the item, which resembles a Carl Gustaf 84mm recoilless rifle, in checked baggage. The case's owner did not declare any...
Cold front with gusty winds heading to San Antonio this week, NWS says
A fire weather watch has been issued for the surrounding area.
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
