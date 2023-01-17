Pedestrian struck on Indy’s west side, critical condtion
INDIANAPOLIS – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Indy’s west side Monday evening.
IMPD responded to a W. 16 th St. and Kessler Boulevard Monday night on a report of a pedestrian struck.
Officers arrived and found a victim with injuries.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
According to police, the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.TOP STORIES: Dad arrested after Beech Grove toddler caught on surveillance playing with loaded gun | Unedited police body cam video released from night Herman Whitfield III died | IU student stabbed on city bus was targetted because she was Asian, court docs allege | Did you get a random check in the mail? 171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit | Change of venue for Delphi murder trial denied, jurors to be selected from outside county
Comments / 3